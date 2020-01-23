The scene is a milk parlor somewhere in rural America. The line of Holstein cows is standing ready for the daily ritual. Suddenly one of the cows says, “MOOOOO, moo, moomoo.”
The geeks at MIT or the lab rats at Sony haven’t developed a translator for cowese yet, but, according to Alexandra Green, a researcher in Sydney, Australia, the cow was definitely saying something to the other cows nearby.
Maybe it was something like, “Does this ear tag make me look fat?” or “Here comes Mister Cold Hands again.”
I’m not sure what Miss Green intends to do with her recently acquired knowledge, but her colleagues called her work “inspired.” One of them said that it was like she is building a Google translator for cows. She did get written up in the Smithsonian Magazine.
She and her fellow researchers now have recorded 333 distinct cow vocalizations and analyzed them with some acoustic sampling software. What they think they have learned is that cows are able to give cues in certain situations that give some insight into the cow’s emotional condition. Green says the cows show excitement, arousal, engagement and distress — sounds like the screenplay for some XXX rated video.
The different sounds were recorded during various situations, such as denial of food, being fed something they like, being isolated from the herd or the heifer was in heat. Each circumstance had the animals emitting distinct moos. Green says that they were able to classify them. I can’t wait to hear the sound track from “Spring Break — Cows Gone Wild.”
Green says that cows in the herd could recognize the moos of other individuals. She says even she could pick up the individual characteristics of different cows. The group reported that cows are very social animals and do communicate with each other.
No where in their reports, however, did the Green team mention studies conducted years ago that concluded that cows have regional accents. Professor of Phonetics, John Wells of the University of London, said that farmers noticed different “twangs” in cows from different herds and regions. Wells says this may be a result of the bond between the farmers and their animals.
Northern cows say, “Moo,” and Southern cows say, “Moo y’all.”
So, two cows walk into a bar. One says, “Mooooooo,” and then everybody at the bar laughs. The other cow says, “Moo Moo,” but no one laughs. The first cow says to the other, “Moo. MOOOO, moOo, moooooo (translated “You know, you never could tell a joke’).”
Trading on success
It is interesting that the US Senate took the time to pass the US, Mexico, Canada trade bill this month. This is true especially since we have been told ad nauseum by detractors that it would not happen until after the impeachment proceedings, if ever. Whatever. It is done and the door is open to some serious commerce flow between the three neighbors.
The president and the Chinese both signed the first phase of the China trade agreement. That would be the one we were told would never happen. And, still there are the naysayers who insist China will cheat incessantly and we will be right where we were before, only worse. They apparently haven’t been paying attention to what’s happening in the Far East.
China doesn’t have enough food and needs the US market in which to sell its own exports. For the Sino food supply, the demand will be about 670 million tons this year. The Chinese may be able to produce 620 million tons, according to the World Bank. China’s pork production is basically gutted. The African Swine Flu was and is devastating. Millions of families lost their entire herds. The situation is so bad that millions of Chinese families will forgo some national delicacies, like a cured pork dish known as la rou and a dried sausage, both of which have always been the underpinnings to the Lunar New Year celebration.
Snowpack still a plus
The snowpack in Western Colorado is still ahead of normal for this date. We were farther ahead a month ago, but the space between storms lately has allowed some melting on the Southern exposures.
The Colorado Basin snowpack is 106% of normal and 101% of last year, showing a steady increase at the same rate as last year.
The Gunnison Basin is 104% of normal and 105% of last year. The annual track is almost the same as last year.
The Arkansas Basin is 111% of normal but only 92% of last year. The track leveled off this month.
The big snows have been East of us on the South Platte watershed. Up there, the pack is 123% of normal, 115% of average and 112% of last year. The track has climbed at the same rate as it did last year since mid October.
On this matter look elsewhere on this page for how these numbers have been and will be developed.
