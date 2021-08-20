The annual Highgraders Holiday is coming up in Ouray, celebrating Ouray’s mining heritage.
This year marks the 145th year of mining in Ouray, and the event will take place in Miners Park, located in Fellin Park next to the Ouray Hot Springs Pool. The dates are August 20-22.
If you have any familiarity with mining, you’ll understand most of the competitions during the event. Competitions include hand mucking, spike driving, single man drilling, single jack, machine mucking and more. Want to participate? There’s a horseshoe competition with registration from 2-3:00p.m. on August 20.
The Highgraders Holiday reminds me of a story told to me four years ago. Winifred Colby of Montrose had just attended the annual event, but had to leave early. She called to find out the results and went on to tell me about her father, Bud Wood, who was a firefighter in Pueblo.
In addition, he also served as a war-time trainer, and one of his tasks was to teach Western Slope firefighters how to disarm Japanese incendiary bombs.
During World War II, the Japanese flew bombs across the ocean tethered to balloons. Japanese scientists had discovered the jet stream at 30,000 feet, and launched what was probably the first intercontinental weapon, approximately 9,000 in all. The balloons were made with lightweight skins made from mulberry wood, and the flight across the jet stream took 3-4 days. The paper sheets were stitched together by schoolgirls, and the 30-pound high-explosive bombs were suspended by 40-foot long rope.
The bombs were intended to fall into North American forests to spark forest fires. The Japanese hoped to instill panic and create diversions, crippling the U.S. war effort. Most fell harmlessly into the Pacific Ocean, but there were about 300 reported sightings of them over the mainland, with some seen from Alaska to Michigan to Arizona. An estimated 1,000 of them reached North America, and are still being found.
In 1945, Wood hitched up a trailer and traveled the Western Slope, going from one firefighter group to another to conduct training. He was in Ouray over the Fourth of July and was in his trailer that night. He was unfamiliar with the local custom to set off an explosion at midnight.
The blast, according to Winifred, sent her dad scrambling out of his trailer. He thought it was an incendiary device from Japan, and was sure he had met his maker.
My niece has been staying with us this summer, adding a much-needed able body to Ouray’s workforce. We tried to take Tuesdays off together and explore. Our adventures led us anywhere but east of Montrose due to the road closure along U.S. 50.
Last week we went to Mesa Verde National Park. It had been a few decades since I’d been, and as should be with a site that has structures dating back to 600 A.D., nothing much had changed. Tours are required now to reach some of the sites in the park.
My niece was enthralled with the history.
This week we drove to Island in the Sky in Canyonlands National Park. Maybe it was because it was a Tuesday, or perhaps it was the dense smoke from western fires, but the park wasn’t very crowded.
We had easy access to every point of interest, including the popular Mesa Arch.
She heads back to the Land of 10,000 Lakes on Monday and has vowed to return as soon as possible.
Local Ouray residents Jay and Jackie Lauderdale footed the bill for a few full page ads in the Ouray County Plaindealer in recent weeks imploring the Ouray City Council to place a moratorium on issuing licenses for short term rentals.
I say, keep supporting local journalism.
The premise of the ad isn’t new, but words mean things. “For the past year, we have heard arguments for and against short term rentals at nearly every council meeting,” the ad asserts, “with no decision from our elected representatives.”
Technically, that wasn’t false when it was first published July 29. But it wasn’t comprehensively true, either. The issue has been kicked down the road for quite some time until it ended up in this council’s gutter.
The previous two mayors and their councils, dating back at least 10 years, have had this issue in front of them and they, too, produced “no decision” that fixed this problem.
But it’s election season in Ouray. The mayoral spot and two council seats are up for grabs. It’s time to whip up a frenzy against incumbents, and the Lauderdales have opened their pocket books to do just that.
And just when the co-signers on the full page ad had tripled since the first ad appeared, the Ouray City Council went off and produced a decision.
Gasp!
The council will put to voters a ballot question asking them to approve a 15% excise tax on short-term rentals. In addition, the council placed a cap on the number of rental permits. It was a unanimous decision.
The Lauderdales continued their full page extravaganza this week, even after the council had put forth this plan to resolve the STR issue via the voters. “Because of your involvement,” the ad stated, “the community’s voice has been heard.” I assume that the Lauderdales and the undersigned are taking credit for the issue going before the voters. It’s difficult to say from that wording.
It’s also unclear how they feel about the council’s decision. “While progress has begun on the issue, it is far from resolved.”
Technically true again. The vote isn’t until November.
Perhaps future ad expenditures by the couple will reveal their endorsement as to how to vote. As far as I can tell, this is the first council that has actually done something substantively in the past decade.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
