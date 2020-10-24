Hilltop Community Resources has been serving individuals and families in western Colorado since 1950. Hilltop’s mission statement, “People first— making a difference one individual at a time” is reflected every day through an array of programs and services that cover the lifespan, from prenatal care to assisted living communities.
Hilltop operates in four counties, covering 7,250 square miles. Each of Hilltop’s 25 programs are dedicated to underserved populations while providing services and activities that are comprehensive, family-focused and supported by community collaboration.
Our organizational values are the foundation of the work that we do. They include relationship, integrity, courage, inclusivity, growth and fun. We have been providing services in Montrose since 1999 and continue to grow in the region today.
Hilltop received Family Resource Center designation from the Colorado Family Resource Center Association in 2016 — joining 32 other Centers across 51 counties in the state that have committed to abide by and practice the Family Support Principles and Premises.
These principles and premises align with Hilltop’s “people first” philosophy and include the belief in and practice of family-centered solutions; where families are empowered to take action to improve their well-being, families and staff work together in relationships based on equality and respect, and programs offered are flexible, culturally sensitive and continually responsive to emerging family and community issues.
Many programs and services were brought together under one roof in an integrated fashion. Individuals and families can visit a single location to receive a wide array of services. Hilltop’s Family Resource Center operates in two locations — one center is located in Grand Junction and the other is located in downtown Montrose (formally Hilltop Regional Office).
2020 has been a difficult year for many. We have been incredibly humbled by the generous resources we were granted from community partners, foundations and local government over the past several months.
Let us take a moment to give a huge thank you to the Montrose Community Foundation, the City of Montrose and the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation in particular. Your amazing gifts helped us connect people to vital support when they needed it most. We truly live in a generous community, and we could not have navigated these challenging times without the support of our partnerships.
Here are a few notable accomplishments from the Fiscal Year 2019/2020 at Hilltop Family Resource Center in Montrose:
• Served a total of 537 families by providing essential baby supplies;
• Served 141 individuals impacted by COVID-19 by providing basic needs assistance ranging from food to utility assistance and rental assistance;
• Helped 63 children and youth participants obtain two pairs of shoes and socks for school through the Shoes 4 Kids program;
• Facilitated and supported youth participants to give 649 hours of volunteer hours back to the community;
• Provided 10 car seat installations/safety checks to families;
• One-hundred percent of families involved in family development had no new, founded cases of abuse and neglect;
• Provided 198 fingerprints to the community;
• Eighty-three individuals received shelter at Hilltop’s safe houses (54 adults and 29 children);
• Fifty-seven adult individuals received advocacy, support group, case management through Hilltop’s Domestic Violence Services;
• Twenty-three children received domestic violence support group and individual services;
• Nine-hundred and thirty-eight domestic violence crisis line calls were received;
• Six volunteers gave back a total of 4,876 volunteer hours to our crisis line.
Programs, services and supports that help families with children, that support youth development or serve individuals impacted by domestic violence or sexual assault are the heart of what we do at Hilltop Family Resource Center in Montrose.
If the needs of people are outside of this scope, we will provide resource and referral information to that individual. At Hilltop, we are given the privilege to work with individuals during some of their most trying times. We take seriously our role in making every life we touch better. We look forward to many more decades of being there to make a difference. Some of the partner organizations we commonly refer to are:
• Hispanic Affairs Project: Providing leadership development, community organizing and the provision of key services for immigrant integration. Some of their programs include immigration assistance and migrant outreach. 970-249-4115.
• The Center for Mental Health: Providing individual therapy, group therapy, psychiatry, medication management, substance use disorder therapy, peer services, 24-hour non-cost emergency services, suicide prevention education and training, integrated services and support groups. CMH Clinic — 970-249-9694. CMH Local Crisis Line — 970-252-6220. Colorado Crisis Services — 1-844-493-8255.
• Haven House. Haven House is a faith-based organization that assists families and individuals in adjusting from homelessness to a self-sustaining lifestyle. 970-323-5280 or info@havenhousehomeless.org
For more information about the services Hilltop offers, call 970-252-7445 or visit www.htop.org. We are located at 540 S. First Street in the heart of downtown Montrose.
Josie Anders-Mize is the director of Regional Services and Hilltop Family Resource Center.
