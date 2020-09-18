Election time is rapidly approaching and you will shortly be receiving those blue informational booklets which will include data on each member of the judiciary up for retention. The first paragraph will announce whether that particular judge Meets Performance Standards. The next paragraph will set forth various aspects of that particular judge’s performance as determined by a consensus of the members of the 7th Judicial Performance Commission. The third paragraph will describe how those folks arrived at their conclusion and the fourth will provide a bit of history on that particular elected member of the judiciary.
This is one portion of the booklet that was often overlooked or ignored but now the majority of voters are utilizing this critical information. This article is intended to shed light on the entire process. The 7th Judicial District includes all of the county and district courts in our six member counties. The 7th Judicial District Commission on Judicial Performance has 10 members, each appointed to a four-year term by the current or a past governor, chief justice, president of the Senate, speaker of the House, Senate minority leader or House minority leader.
Four members are attorneys and six are non-attorneys, all being civic-minded uncompensated volunteers selected on a non-partisan basis. They are charged with the responsibility of evaluating each judge seeking retention and those who are at the mid-point in their term. The mid-term evaluation is to assist each judge on improving their performance and the functioning of their particular court.
The attorney members have been educated in the law, are admitted to practice in Colorado and may or may not have appeared before each judge being reviewed. The non-attorney members have a wide variety of experiences and backgrounds. The justice being dispensed by every judge must be impartial, fair, and based upon the law, regardless of whether the individual party is represented by counsel or not. When there is a conflict of interest with a particular judge, the commission member recuses themselves from participation in discussions on that particular judge.
Commissioners participate in training before each election cycle to further hone their skills and learn of new developments and refinements in the evaluation process. Commissioners read and review several legal opinions from each judge. They consider how the statistics and evaluations of each compare to all District and County judges. They review comments from attorney and non-attorney participants following appearances before each judge.
Six criteria are utilized to evaluate each trial judge: Integrity, legal knowledge, communications skills, judicial temperament, administrative performance, and service to the legal profession and the public.
The commissioners, as a group, interviewed each judge as well as listened to comments from the Public Defender’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office and the chief judge of the district. They also consider each judge’s self-evaluation and the statistics on that judge’s court administration, i.e., how many cases are pending, timeliness of trials and case backlog. Finally, each commissioner observes the judges in action in their courtrooms. The 2020 Covid-19 pandemic made that process much more difficult, sometimes observing by WebEx video and sometimes by telephone.
When you receive that blue bundle of joy come election time, please consider the content when it comes to evaluation of judges. The process is complex, time-consuming, and most of all, fair to both the public and the judges seeking retention. The evaluation process insures that we, the public, receive the fairest judicial treatment reasonably possible. Even a good judge may error in a difficult case but that is why we have appellate courts. The commission’s duty is to assure that we have the best judges reasonably possible. Every successful democracy requires a fair and equitable legal system available to every member of the public.
John W. Nelson is a retired judge and former director of Montrose Regional Crime Stoppers. He lives in Log Hill.
