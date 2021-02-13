Last weekend, my girlfriend and I took a respite from the snow and chill of Ouray County and spent the weekend in Marble.
Most people in this county head to St. Somewhere this time of year to get their fill of palm trees and sand between the toes. But we opted for a nearby getaway in the beautiful Crystal River Valley.
The population of Marble is about 135, and for much of the weekend we didn’t see but a handful of them.
Marble is situated along the Crystal River, originally named Rock Creek, and was once home to an enormous marble mining operation, the Colorado Yule Marble Company.
It sits in Gunnison County, but even in the summer months there’s really no straight shot to the county seat in Gunnison. You have to drive around to Paonia and either take Kebler Pass, when open, into Crested Butte, or swing through Delta for the long way around.
For this reason, over 100 years ago and even today, residents of Marble have often expressed a preference to secede and be part of Pitkin County.
The fine white marble was “discovered” in 1874 by Sylvester Richardson, who was prospecting along Crystal and Treasury mountains. He took samples to Denver, but the result of his trip must not have borne fruit.
A few years later, John and Dan Jennings broke off a piece or two of marble and took the samples to Cañon City. Nothing more was heard from them.
Shortly thereafter, G. D. Griffith, who had worked in marble mines in Wales, determined that the world did not possess a finer deposit of marble, and he convinced some money back East to fund exploration. He found a capitalist, a Mr. Atkins of Indianapolis, who seemingly had the money to develop and call attention to the find.
After making promises as big as the mountains around him, Atkins went to Ouray and either lost his money in some San Juan mining scheme, or just got lost in the shuffle, and never turned up again. But Griffith persevered with his partners, William Perry and John McKay. They located and worked a number of claims.
Their claims consisted of five on the north side and four on the south side of Yule Creek, where the valley narrows to a deep canyon and showed the walls of pure white marble in some places nearly 200 feet in thickness. Some places revealed a soft blue and gray color, and other places a dazzling white. It was so white that where the face of the cliff was blasted away, from a distance you would have thought there was freshly fallen snow. As soon as the men cut away a few feet from the surface all the weathered and flawed stains, the marble showed up in all its solidity and beauty.
On the east side, the entire mountain appeared to be one solid mass of snow-white fine-grained marble. William Walter Woods and others located nine full claims there on what appeared to be a round knoll that looked like a mountain of snow, rising more than 150 feet in height.
Today, not much of the original town remains, in structures or in records. The schoolhouse, town hall and the jail are intact. A few original houses, including William Perry’s house, are there, as is the original bank building. But that’s about it.
Fires and floods took out many structures over the years.
The mill buildings, once several football fields in length, are now just skeletons of marble columns and decaying supports.
Some of the town’s early newspapers can be found on the state historical website, and in the library on the campus of Western Colorado University, but not many.
During World War II, there was a massive nationwide recycling contest for paper, and two industrious school kids in Marble took seventh place with the volume of paperwork they recycled. Much of that was old newspapers, company and town records.
This past Sunday, on our way out of town, we attended the Marble Community Church, formerly called St. Paul’s Church, and before that called St. John’s Church. The latter name was affixed when the building was erected in the late 1880s in Aspen.
When the silver crash of 1893 occurred, Aspen’s population dwindled and the town found itself with one too many Episcopal churches. Marble was growing at the time, and didn’t have a church. So St. John’s Church was disassembled and put on a flatbed to Marble, where it was erected on two lots donated by Woods.
The original cross is affixed on the wall inside the small church, and a modern addition was added to the back.
The church is under the pastorship of Jon Stovall. When we pulled up, ours was the only car in sight, and an elderly gentleman who was sweeping snow off the steps was the only sign of life.
We thought we might be the only ones in attendance. But in no time, the church filled with 40-some fellow sinners, and we were welcomed with open arms.
The weekend may not have been filled with palm trees and sunny beaches, but the warmth of that valley was well worth the trip.
