Most of you Mountainfilm fans have probably guessed by now that Community Options and the Uncompahgre Valley Alliance will be unable to host the 15th consecutive year of the extremely popular November tradition, Mountainfilm on Tour at the beautiful Montrose Pavilion. Like so many other events in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic surging across Colorado, there simply is no way we can pack 600 people into the Pavilion for an evening of film and socializing. We know this event has become about much more than just amazing films, it’s also about a sense of community, and about seeing people that we may only see once a year. I know that has happened for me many times.
We haven’t given up hope, however, and continue to work on alternatives. We spent a lot of time and effort trying to organize an event at a drive-in theater as has happened with several “live” concerts. That didn’t work out however, so now we’re working on the logistics of an online event that we hope to hold in February. In that type of venue, we wouldn’t have the socializing, the cookies, or the sound of beer bottles rolling down the Pavilion floor, but at least we would have the films, support two nonprofits, and keep the tradition alive. That’s not a sure thing yet, but we will certainly let people know if it comes to fruition. If not, here’s hoping for a “first annual 15th straight year with a year off” event in 2021.
In other news from Community Options, I wanted to follow up on last month’s column about our agency’s 48th Annual Meeting held via Zoom on Oct. 13. First, much to the credit and talent of our IT Manager Holly Tea, it was “virtually” flawless. Unlike so many Zoom meetings we’ve all had, there were no major (or even minor) technical glitches. What a relief. A recording of the meeting is available on our Facebook page, and I encourage those who are interested to view it there. Highlights of the meeting include: a Youtube video of Joyful Sounds; a terrific, informative presentation on the state’s budgetary outlook by State Representative and Joint Budget Committee member Julie McCluskie; and presentation of personal achievement awards to Marti Mihelich and Rudy Martinez; community support awards to Living Word Lutheran Church, the Montrose Community Foundation, the United Methodist Church Women’s Group, and videographer Kate Harper; Employee of the Year to Stephanie Silva and Andy Harrelson; and COVID hero awards to Shayla Hoover, Michelle Lopez, Brad Jonsen and Trish Trujillo.
Thanks and congratulations to all those we honored, and special thanks to Representative McCluskie. As 2021 approaches, may it involve far less Zooming.
Tom Turner is the executive director of Community Options.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.