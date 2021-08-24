The news of Richard Tafoya’s passing knocked the wind out of me. Particularly since we were able to sit together at the noon Rotary Club in Montrose only a few weeks ago. Rich was that friend: the one you’ve known seemingly forever. It didn’t matter if we hadn’t spoken in days or years, it felt as though the conversation picked up where we left off.
Our friendship began at St. Michael’s in Delta probably two decades ago. His young family and mine attended Mass sitting across the aisle from each other then meeting in the parish hall for coffee and doughnuts after — a time the adults would catch up while the children would play. Rich always took the time to stop and ask the kids how their week was, catching up on their sports activities. Not afraid to offer advice. I was also the leader of the boys club at St. Michaels, of which our eldest sons were members. Rich was always available to lend a hand.
One image that hasn’t escaped me this week is seeing Rich sitting with his family in the front row at Mass. With his height, he could see every movement his kids made. Most of the time he would catch their eye, give them a gentle smile or touch. And if discipline was needed all he had to do was give them a look. Not too stern but just enough disappointment in his face that they would know. That rarely happened. I marveled at his patience.
I told a friend last week that we had lost Rich. “Did you know Rich Tafoya?” I asked. “Yes,” he replied, “very tall and very kind right?”
He nailed it. That’s Rich. Rich’s kindness was always on display. He was a regional man. His contributions affected Montrose, Olathe and Delta. He was a fundraiser, a youth coach, a real community gem.
We were a part of various men’s Bible study groups. If anything would test Rich’s patience it was a Catholic who was shaken in their faith. God was the most important relationship to him. Often he was not afraid to give advice or be direct. As a Catholic turning one’s back on God did not register with him. It was an unconditional relationship. I was on the receiving end of those conversations more than once. I tend to waver.
We also coached youth sports against each other. He for Olathe and I for Delta. Rich was always encouraging to every player whether they were on his team or not. His voice was distinguishable and his laughter infectious. After the game ended he would pass on pearls of wisdom, Rich himself was a very good athlete.
I recall coaching a boys basketball game against him, fifth grade, I believe. Our team played zone defense. We won the game and after he told me that we’ll win a lot of games playing zone, but if you’re about teaching the boys how to play the game, you need to play, man. Then we had probably a good 15-minute conversation on proper positioning and technique for man defense. Rich didn’t have an ego, he just desired the best for everyone.
These may seem like simple things that I’ve described about the man but they’re important examples of his loving spirit. When I moved back to Montrose in 2019 and was named publisher of the Montrose Daily Press and the Delta County Independent, the first person who stopped by my office to say hello and congratulations was Rich. I know for his wife Carla and their children — all adults now — his absence will leave a big hole that will never be filled. For the rest of us that knew him he will be missed dearly. As Mitch Albom wrote, “Death ends a life not a relationship.”
Rest in eternal peace Rich.
Dennis Anderson is the publisher of the Montrose Daily Press and Delta County Independent.
