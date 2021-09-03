Ouray lost a real gem this week. George Carkin, 89, passed away in St. Mary's Hospital Monday morning.
George was one of the unofficial ambassadors of Ouray for the past half decade or so, holding court on a bench outside his daughter and son-in-law's store on Main Street, the SilverLynx, which is next to my store.
George was, in essence, a “picker” by trade. From Groton, Mass., George and his wife, Helen, bought and sold antiques and valuables in the northeast.
The couple ended up in Lake City, and then moved to Ouray when they followed their daughter, Mary Carkin, and son-in-law Scott Stalker to Ouray.
George was a kind and compassionate man. Weather permitting, he told stories to passers-by on the street, from his bench, of his military days, antique days and any other days that came to mind.
And the stories flowed.
He had many to share.
I shared one once with you, dear readers, and will share it again.
Rest in peace, George.
My rainy day chair in my store will always be reserved for you.
* * * * * * * *
My apologies if you recall this one from over a year ago.
George told this story about going to jail once with his friend, Lefty, to buy an old Ford pickup in Pepperell, Massachusetts:
Went to Jail! Yup, Lefty and I both went to jail over this one. Shortly after I got out of the Army, I was running a garage and minding my own business when Lefty came in all excited and said, "I know where there's an old Ford pickup that 'we' can buy and I know the guy that owns it, and it's here at the honky-tonk. You wanna go look at it?'
"Yes," I said, as I grabbed a set of my repair plates and off we go behind the beer joint, where there was a pretty good looking pickup. Lefty says, "you think we ought to try to buy it?" And I said, "yes."
Off we go to talk to the owner who was living up near Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Lefty drives into the yard of the jail house where this guy is staying, and I'm thinking "what the heck am I getting into here?"
It's the first and last time I ever went to jail over a gosh darn pickup truck.
Found the boss man (the warden) and Lefty tells him why we're there, so the warden brings the guy out who was no stranger to Lefty, and soon Lefty is making out a bill of sale for the truck.
The guy can't read nor write, so the warden read it to him and had him sign his X's to it and the warden signed to verify it.
Back to Pepperell we go to the police station to tell them what we're doing in case there might be trouble getting the pickup.
Oh man, this ain't over yet, and as we got to the honky-tonk the owner of the bar came out yelling at us that this pickup is his because the guy owed him a big booze bill and never paid him. By now he's screaming at us that if even one of us touched that pickup he's calling the cops.
Just then, the police chief steps out from behind a big tree and tells the guy no need to call and that the law says that he couldn't hold anything against a bar bill. Then he turned to Lefty and asked if he had a bill of sale, keys and plates for the pickup. "Yes," Lefty answered. "Then get that pickup out of here and good luck with it," the police chief ordered.
•••
Ouray County Commissioner Ben Tisdel last week proposed the idea of extending the term limits for county commissioners, from two consecutive four-year terms to three consecutive terms.
His reasoning was disheveled and baseless.
Tisdel said it made sense to him because it would lend more stability to county staff, even though the commissioners don't manage the staff and there has never been major upheaval when a new commissioner comes aboard.
He said it made sense to him because it would lend more stability to long-term strategic planning, but failed to point out why 12 years accomplishes that as opposed to eight.
He also said that, even though his second term will be up in fewer than two years and he'll have to sit out four years, this grand idea wasn't about him. It was for the good of the county, you see.
Commissioner Jake Niece, admirably, said he couldn't in good conscience vote to extend his own position. Commissioner Lynn Padgett, who is serving the first of another go-'round after having to sit out four years, deflected by saying she wouldn't be voting for the extension, just for putting the question in front of the voters.
Tisdel also said it sounded like a good idea because at least one other county, Eagle, just voted to extend their term limits. What are we, third graders?
Later, Tisdel, too, tried to deflect by saying he was just bringing this up as a “hypothetical” question.
Of course, you don't vote on hypothetical questions. The county commissioners decided in a subsequent meeting to shelve the idea.
•••
To all those possible would-be candidates I mentioned that had been “speculated” - translation: quite a few people in town thought it to be a good bet – to enter the mayoral race in Ouray, I apologize that people in town were speculating that you might enter the race.
You, too, were correct when you speculated that my column is a weekly opinion piece. That's exactly why it appears on the “Opinion” page.
•••
Nice surprise on the San Miguel River last week, as Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently stocked the river with 8-10-inch cutthroat trout. They are aggressive and feisty, and beautiful as all get out.
Thanks, CPW.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran who lives in Ouray County. He can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.