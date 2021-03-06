Although St. Patrick’s Day gets most of the attention, there are a couple of lesser-known March holidays important to us at Community Options. One such holiday is World Down Syndrome Day on March 21. This date is symbolic given that people with Down Syndrome have three sets of the 21st chromosome, rather than two. There are approximately 400,000 people with down syndrome in the U.S., and about 6 million worldwide. They are our friends, neighbors, and family members, so please join us as we celebrate their roles in our lives and communities.
Another such holiday is National Employee Appreciation Day, which has been celebrated on the first Friday in March since 1995. Employee recognition is a big deal at our agency, especially after being in the throes of a pandemic for a year. Our nearly 200 employees do critical and often heroic work every day, and that has been even more true this past year. I want them to know they are greatly appreciated every day, not just one day in March.
In a large, complex agency like ours, our employees perform a huge range of duties that are all essential to providing services and supports 24/7/365 to people with disabilities. We employ direct support professionals who feed, bathe and dress people who require that level of support. For people with less intense needs, we help them find and keep community jobs; buy groceries and manage their money; go on outings and connect with their communities; and learn new things and explore new interests. We employ people who operate our Second Impressions Consignment Store, as well as nurses and medical support staff who help everyone stay healthy, which of course has been our primary focus this year. Gratefully, we’ve been highly successful.
We employ early intervention staff who assist families with infants or toddlers with delays or disabilities. We provide support, encouragement and information regarding activities to help their child develop to his or her fullest potential. Our family support staff provide a wide range of supports to families.
Our maintenance department employees purchase, maintain and repair vehicles, oversee and execute construction projects and repairs, move offices and residences, plow snow, unplug toilets and countless other non-glamorous but essential tasks.
Our case managers and service coordinators help people with service eligibility and enrollment, develop and monitor annual service plans, and provide on-going advocacy and support. Our office and administrative employees handle payroll and pay the bills, oversee business operations, handle HR issues and billing to the state and other funders, and perhaps most difficult of all: help a whole bunch of human service workers wrangle computers!
Please join us in celebrating all these important people.
