In last month’s column I discussed a couple of March’s “lesser known” holidays with National Employee Appreciation Day on March 5, and World Down Syndrome Day on March 21. In keeping with that theme, there is also an April holiday that has not yet been discovered by the greeting card companies, and that occurred last Friday, April 2. That holiday is World Autism Awareness Day, and it has been celebrated on the first Friday in April since 2008.
Community Options serves and supports many children and adults who are on the autism spectrum, and I thought some information would be timely and useful. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can manifest in significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges, but there is no stereotypical person with autism. Like everyone else, they are individuals, and each person is unique. People with ASD often do not show any identifiable physical characteristics, but they may interact, behave, communicate, learn and experience the world in ways that are different. The cognitive abilities of people with ASD can range from extremely gifted to extremely limited. On a practical level, people with autism often present truly amazing skills, abilities and perceptions very different from the typical population.
There are over 3.5 million people in the United States diagnosed with ASD, and it is the fastest growing developmental disability. One in every 54 children are diagnosed with ASD, with males being four times as likely as females. The symptoms of ASD may not be apparent in infancy, but usually begin to appear between 2 and 6 years of age. There is no known cause for autism, although there has been much controversy and speculation over the years that childhood immunizations are somehow involved. That assertion has been widely discredited, and there is no scientific or medical evidence to support that contention. The ASD diagnosis encompasses several earlier diagnoses that used to be categorized separately, but are not really used anymore, such as Asperger Syndrome and Pervasive Developmental Disorder.
The Autism Society is an excellent resource for more information, and is the source for much of the information quoted here. There are also many resources helpful in describing and/or portraying the world of autism, and among them I would recommend the popular movie “Rain Man,” any books by Dr. Temple Grandin, or another book I just read called “Cowboy and Wills” by Monica Holloway about her son with ASD and his golden retriever (two of my favorite topics!).
In the meantime, please join us in celebrating our friends, neighbors and family members with autism. They are yet another group of people who exemplify and add much to the diversity of human experience.
Tom Turner is the executive director of Community Options.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.