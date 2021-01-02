I am really, really sick of that word — unprecedented — but it is so applicable to 2020 on so many levels. With apologies to the Grateful Dead, “what a long, strange year it’s been.” As I look back on what has transpired at Community Options in the past year, everything seems to be relative to “pre” and “post” the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is by no means over.
Entering pre-COVID 2020, in response to the precarious financial situation of our agency and multiple other considerations, we made the difficult decision to relinquish our Home Care Agency license (which we did effective Dec. 31, 2019) and cease providing three specific services offered through two Medicaid programs. We then recruited community home care agencies to take on those services, helped them as needed to become certified, and successfully transitioned all the people needing those services to those new providers.
Also during that pre-COVID timeframe, we had mounted a major campaign and developed solid bi-partisan support to finally end the waiting list for the 3,000 people statewide needing services, and were poised for the legislature to approve a plan to do so. We had also garnered significant support from the Joint Budget Committee and General Assembly for a much-needed increase in the rates Medicaid pays for our services.
Things looked really positive until early March, and we all know what happened then…COVID-19 changed everything. We had to shut down most of our programs, and the state’s budget went in the tank along with our effort to end the waiting list. Also, instead of an increase in Medicaid rates, we ended up with a 1% reduction, which could have been much worse.
Since then, it has been pretty much all COVID all the time as we have endeavored to keep the people we support and our staff healthy and safe. Given the pervasiveness of the illness and the vulnerable population we serve, our efforts have been both admirable and mostly successful. The selfless dedication, caring and sacrifices made by our amazing staff have been truly heroic. We also have had many community partners large and small rally around us supporting those efforts.
Equally amazing has been the understanding, patience and perseverance of the people we support, their families, and our host home providers, who in many ways have borne the brunt of this pandemic and the closure of our day programs. We have residents of our group homes who haven’t been able to leave the house or have family visitors since mid-March.
We don’t know what the “new normal” is going to look like or when it will arrive, but here’s hoping that 2021 is far less unprecedented than the year we have just experienced.
Tom Turner is the executive director of Community Options.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.