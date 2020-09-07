Consequences must be applied to businesses not following mask guidelines
More than 180,000 people have died from the coronavirus. Unfortunately, this president has turned the coronavirus public health crisis into a political and constitutional issue providing him the opportunity to manipulate and control his base. He constantly thinks nothing of placing his constituents in danger at his rallies where most do not wear masks or practice social distancing.
Gov. Jared Polis, with his executive order to wear masks indoors, has taken a rational, scientific based approach to keeping us safe. As our daughter, a health care worker, says regarding the wearing of masks, “it is such a small but important thing to do. “
To comply with the executive order, anyone over the age of 10 is required to wear a mask when they enter a public indoor space. Those not complying may be charged with a civil or criminal offense, including trespassing. Businesses are required to place a sign on their door informing people of the policy. In addition, the procedure for those unable to wear a mask may also be posted. Businesses not adhering to these requirements can have their license to do business suspended. Colorado law requires compliance with executive and public health orders.
In Montrose, some businesses are very conscientious about following the guidelines. You enter the business feeling safe because employees and customers will be wearing masks. However, other Montrose businesses say nothing to those without masks, and some blatantly disregard the order by making comments such as, “masks are optional here.” Our community has a legal obligation to help keep us safe by applying consequences to businesses not following the guidelines.
David and Jane Ryan
Montrose
