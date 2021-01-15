As most of us are currently aware, affordable housing is not plentiful in our rural Western Colorado counties. It is challenging enough to attempt to locate housing options when you are healthy and up to the search. Think about attempting to find new housing when you are dealing with multiple chronic health conditions.
Our area’s older adult population often runs into situations that are beyond their individual abilities to manage or solve. Here is a great example of how communication and coordination between several different local organizations and individuals resulted in a positive and long-term supportive housing solution.
Jack Morris (name changed to protect identity) was a patient at San Juan Living Center, a long-term and rehabilitation nursing care facility in Montrose and was discharged home last summer. Volunteers of America’s Home Health of Western Colorado provided his safe transition to the home with in-home skilled nursing care. Jamie Zarkis, RN, met with Mr. Morris weekly. Jamie’s support services included medication management and other nursing duties related to the cancer and diabetes Mr. Morris was living with. Jamie identified through the weekly visits that Jack could probably benefit from additional services like housekeeping and physical therapy to help keep him as independent as possible while at home alone.
Not long after returning home, Jack received word to vacate the mobile home he owned and paid lot rent for, as the landowner was selling the property. While Jack continued to receive supportive healthcare services, two eviction notices arrived and then a final notice to vacate by end of November 2020. He ended up making an agreement with the landowner to leave his mobile home behind to be disposed of, since he himself could not afford to have it moved off the land. The value of the mobile home was less than what it would cost to move it elsewhere. Jamie made a referral to Senior CommUnity Care PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) (SCC-PACE) to their Montrose County Enrollment Specialist, Kirk DeVincentis, in an effort to hopefully assist in finding appropriate housing.
Kirk began working with Mr. Morris to locate housing options. One such resource was the Montrose Housing Authority. The Montrose Housing Authority manages senior housing rentals, multi-family rentals and farm labor rentals. After contacting the agency and completing an application, Mr. Morris was placed on the waiting list for housing. Fortunately, and in time before the sale of the property, Mr. Morris was able to move into a 1-bedroom unit at Olathe Meadows Senior Apartments, a 24-unit complex with an adjacent community center and outdoor landscaped common areas. HUD subsidizes the apartments, so the rent is very low. At the same time, Kirk was able to help Mr. Morris enroll into the SCC-PACE program, which provides wrap around services to support independence and aging in place.
The SCC-PACE interdisciplinary team assessed Mr. Morris and developed a care plan tailored to his specific needs. He now receives a variety of support services, which include light housekeeping, weekly laundry assistance and linen change. He now has showering assistance, physical therapy to improve balance and strength training to minimize falls, occupational therapy to promote home safety, nursing care for chronic pain management, and diabetic testing and skin checks to ensure skin integrity. His dietary needs are being met with diabetic nutritional education as well as diabetic meals delivered to his new home five days per week.
Making the appropriate referrals between agencies and organizations was a definite benefit to Mr. Morris’ long-term success. When each entity involved is focused on finding the best solutions for a client, we all benefit and exemplify what it means to have a heart for serving others.
Erin Berge is the Regional Marketing Director for Volunteers of America, a national, nonprofit faith-based organization, which provides a network of aging option services and programs in Montrose and Delta Counties (voahealthservices.org, voa4you.org or 1-844-862-4968).
