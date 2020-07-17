Cops are the good guys
Recently, riots have plunged many areas of this country into anarchy. These riots are being fueled by groups with the goal of destroying the United States. They are using every resource they have to promote unrest and lawlessness to reach that goal. Inciting race riots is, as of now, their primary tool. The false narrative is police are brutalizing and oppressing black people, in particular, black men.
Statistics don’t support that claim. Criminals are criminals no matter their skin color. The degree of use of force by police is directly proportional to the degree of resistance they encounter.
There are a few bad cops. But, the overwhelming number of cops are dedicated professionals. Cops get up, put on their uniform, and go to a job that is one of the most stressful and hazardous occupations. It rarely pays a salary equivalent to the service provided. They might respond to a situation that will be something horrific, something they will never forget. Cops might be in a physical altercation or they might not go home again. They know they will rarely be thanked for their service, but most certainly will be criticized. Their job requires extreme vigilance and offers little emotional relief.
Cops are demonized by Marxist groups, while leftists in government and news media won’t support cops, but they do support terrorist groups calling for defunding police departments as they destroy neighborhoods, attack and kill innocent people. Legislation is being passed, taking away means to control violent crowds. After nullifying cops, who will you call when a criminal destroys your property, or assaults you? Call the cops; though you have shown the greatest disregard, they will still come. That’s what they do, that’s who they are. Cops are the good guys.
Duane Spence
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.