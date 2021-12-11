In my last column “It’s time to move on from Boebert’s antics,” I hinted at a candidate that could present a real challenge for current Colorado District 3 Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. The candidate has all but filed to run and made an official announcement.
Current Colorado District 6 State Sen. Don Coram will seemingly file and announce after the holidays that he will run against Boebert in the upcoming primary. Coram is well known in the Colorado political scene, particularly in CD3 — and should present a formidable challenge to Boebert.
Stand an inch to the left of Trump and Boebert and you are labeled a liberal by the extremist. This has been a challenge, particularly of late, for Coram. On Sept. 9, Coram addressed the Montrose County Central Committee concerning his voting record and willingness to work across the aisle to prevent what Coram called “crappy” legislation for his district. Hardline Republicans like Ben and Kay Alexander, Ken Konkel and the so-called “conservative three” slate that ran in the last school board race grilled Coram for over an hour. Their philosophy is that it would be better to vote “no” on every Democrat-sponsored legislation than work with them. I covered the confrontation in my column published on Sept. 18 in the Montrose Daily Press.
Friday afternoon, I spoke with Coram after the Colorado Sun published a story earlier in the day speculating that Coram may run against Boebert. “Well you created an avalanche,” a text he sent me read, referring to my teaser in the prior column. We spoke later in the afternoon about the possibility of his candidacy.
According to Coram, the possibility is high because of all of the support he’s received from around the state and across state lines. “But I’m not going to run against her (Boebert); I’ll be running for Colorado.”
“I’m running for the 80% who don’t have a voice,” Coram said, referencing his comments that the 10% on the far left and the 10% on the far right receive all of the attention in a district that now shows a history of a 9% advantage to Republican candidates in the General Election. The primary for the Republican candidates is the real dogfight.
What about the political treasure trove that Boebert has amassed? According to Colorado Politics that amount is $1,728,644 as of Sept. 30.
“Seems like a fair head start for her.” Coram is always quick with a one-liner.
The extremist versus the moderate will be the headline for this political battle. Boebert has vowed and followed through with no votes on every piece of Democratic-sponsored legislation. Coram has a history of using his vote to have a seat at the table in order to make changes to legislation that would not be what he deems appropriate for the whole of the district he serves.
A prime example is the “Comprehensive Sex Education” bill. According to Coram, without his involvement, every school district would have been forced to use curriculum tied to the bill. Coram by co-sponsoring the bill and voting yes on it claims it is now optional and only eight of the 78 school districts have opted to do so.
Coram has also been criticized for his LGBTQ+ voting record. Coram has a score of 80% favorable. “They have equal rights under the law, and If you want to judge a person by their sexual orientation or race or creed, that’s your business not mine,” he told the central committee. Coram also told the crowd that he doesn’t only represent those who were present for the meeting but that he represents all citizens of his district.
But there was support for Coram as well. Former Central Committee Chair Ray Langston praised Coram for his courage — the courage it took to work with the Democrats knowing he would be sharply criticized by the far right, a sect that continues to disenfranchise many in its own party.
Case in point, Eric Kelley, who barely won in the last Montrose County School Board election against challenger Dawn Schieldt, who was one of the three on the conservative slate. I’ve known Kelley for years. He’s a conservative’s conservative, but apparently not conservative enough for the extreme right. When I spoke with Kelley after the election, he was still in disbelief that he was portrayed this way.
But as one former Republican state representative told me: “We have a way of eating our own.” That’s referencing the divide within the Republican party.
If Coram does indeed run and compete on the campaign funds aspect of running a campaign, it will be interesting to see where the Republican party and unaffiliated conservatives truly stand. They will speak volumes with their vote come June.