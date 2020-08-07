CORE Act will protect Colorado’s most treasured places
This month, the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economic (CORE) Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). As Coloradans — and the entire nation — battle COVID-19, more and more people are turning to nature to safely heal, reflect, and exercise. Two of my favorite places to go would be protected by the CORE Act: The San Juan Mountains and the Thompson Divide.
The CORE Act is an appropriate measure to include in a defense bill. In addition to the San Juan Mountains and the Thompson Divide, the legislation would also preserve Camp Hale, where the Army’s 10th Mountain Division trained during World War II, as our country’s first National Historic Landscape. Additionally, there is precedent for including public lands in the NDAA: The 2015 defense bill included legislation protecting the Hermosa Creek wilderness and watershed.
Unfortunately, Congress has limited days left to pass the CORE Act this year. Sen. Michael Bennet has introduced companion legislation in the Senate, and Sen. Cory Gardner stated that he’s “certainly not stopping it...They could pass it and I'm not objecting to it.”
As someone who loves places like the San Juan Mountains and Thompson Divide, I hope that the CORE Act is included in the final NDAA once the House and Senate reconcile their bills. Now more than ever, we need more protected lands and waters, and the CORE Act would ensure that future generations can always experience some of Colorado’s most treasured places.
Ulli Sir Jesse
Ridgway
