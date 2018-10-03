Good Morning, Montrose!
No beer was consumed in the writing of today’s notes.
••••••
Cosme……Cosme “Coz” Sisneros was recognized last week for his 43 years of service to the Montrose Recreation District. Three generations have a common lineage with recreation, better health and sportsmanship through Cosme. Seeing Cosme around town or at the ballfields or inside the new rec center is not only familiar but a comfort.
The recognition was apt and fitting: the all-purpose basketball and pickleball courts inside the Montrose Community Recreation Center is now the Coz Sisneros Court. His life, career and contributions to others were celebrated. Born and raised on a farm in Olathe, his father instilled a work ethic in him which carries to this day. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a BS degree in physical education. He then hit the ground running in developing youth and adult recreation programs in Montrose starting in 1975. Youth baseball (500 kids today), soccer (600 kids), basketball and adult softball (120 teams) all have Cosme’s fingerprints and nurturing. I’ve seen Cosme mowing grass, chalking lines, dropping off game results that were to be published in the local paper, resolving disputes. He’s calmed people down, he’s encouraged others to manage up. Cosme’s ceremony had a good turnout — longtime friends, co-workers, city officials, volunteers, rec board members and many “kids of all ages” who at one time or another either played on a Cosme-coached team or in one of his programs.
I asked his daughter, Sara Sisneros Gray, what she and her brother, Nick Sisneros, took away as lessons from their father’s example. “It was always about others, rather than himself,” she said. “He was always crediting others. My brother and I tagged along and saw how involved he was and what he did for others.” Ms. Sisneros-Gray is the athletic secretary for Olathe Middle School. She said her dad was retiring at year’s end. Her mother, Vivian, and Cosme have been married 36 years, meeting, of course, on a local softball field.
Fitting and appropriate, the recognition was a grand gesture for a gracious man.
••••••
Thank you, Chief Tom Chinn.
••••••
More Cosme (and Sara)……I enjoyed watching Sara Sisneros (now Gray) play basketball for Montrose High School. She was terrific at the game, particularly at moving the offense — setting the plays, passing, scoring. When starting lineups were introduced, you could see the faces tighten of MHS opponents; they were in for a long night. She was a member of the Colorado All State team and was the Player of the Year on the Western Slope. Sara graduated in 2001. Fast forward a few more years and I watch her again, this time she’s on the bench for the Indians, assisting head coach John Mraule. Looking across the stands that night of the Lloyd McMillan Gymnasium, there is grandpa Cosme and grandma Vivian taking care of her infant daughter, Tyra. Fast forward to current day. Young Tyra was at Cosme’s celebration and we talked about how her mother was teaching her the crossover dribble. Tyra wears the blue-and-gold of Olathe and knows her legacy in the uniform number: 10, which her mom wore all those years before.
••••••
Festive & meaningful……The 26th annual Bosom Buddies ‘One Step Closer to Help and Hope’ is coming, Saturday, Oct. 13. It’s presented by Montrose Memorial Hospital. For more information and registration, go online: bosombuddiesswc.org. Proceeds of this breast cancer support group remain local. Good stuff, this.
••••••
Of Indians and Pirates……The No. 1 team nickname in the U.S.? Years ago, the Dallas Morning News hired an intern whose sole task was to research and count mascots. The top entry was lions. Some teams have unusual mascots, like the University of California/Santa Cruz Banana Slugs. Or the Fighting Artichokes of Scottsdale (Arizona) Community College. Justin Tubbs, the managing editor of the MDP, went to Texas Christian U., where the mascot is the Horned Frogs. (Actually, it’s a horned lizard, or “horny toad.” I know, picky, picky.) My all-time favorite: the Itasca, Texas Wampus Cats. I don’t quite know what a wampus cat is, but it’s surely a mean sucker.
••••••
Quotable: “All of the problems we face today can be traced to an unenlightened immigration policy on the part of the American Indians.” – Pat Paulsen, American satirist/comedian, 1927-1997.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.