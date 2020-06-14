A few years ago Cheri, my wife, told me about a study that explored why some people live longer than others (the Harvard Grant Study). In short, she told me that relationships were very, very important. Having someone around that you can count on — this was her summary — was the secret to long life. And it got me thinking. Who do I have in my life that I can “count on?” And what does it mean to count on somebody?
Of course, the first person I thought of was Cheri herself. If, for some reason, I was unable to obtain employment, Cheri would leave everything and find work to support us. But that got me to thinking further.
I heard this worship song: “I’m counting on God.” As I listened, I asked myself, “Can I count on God the same way I count on Cheri?” I must say I felt a bit nervous asking the question. “Of course you can, Evan! Isn’t this what trust in Jesus is all about?” But I knew it was sincere, so I let the question sit and I made it a prayer: “God, can I count on You the way I count on my wife?”
We are writing about promises and hope in this time of uncertainty. What do we “count on”, and how? I have a young man who is my co-instructor for a (surprise, now online) class. His mother-in-law died of COVID-19 a few weeks ago. The family was unable to have a common funeral. Furthermore, he was separated from his wife for two weeks after the death. He could not even hold her in their grief. Of course, they prayed. They heard, like we all have heard, stories of healings. How do we hold to God in these times?
Back when I was praying my prayer, I found myself drawn to think about the apostle Paul. And one day I wrote a few things down on a little piece of paper, a piece of paper that I have kept in my place of prayer to this day.
The first thing I wrote was this: “I don’t think Paul would ‘count on God’ to protect or prevent him from the normal consequences of the adventure they [Paul and God] chose together” (yet). Here’s the deal. Paul did not expect God to provide food or money whenever he needed it. Sometimes Paul went hungry. God did not spare Paul from harm. Sometimes people persecuted him brutally. Yet — did you notice that “(yet)” in my note? — there were times when Paul was in prison and people brought him supplies.
I thought about my own life and I concluded: I don’t think it’s proper for me to “count on God” to keep me from running out of wood every winter, to prevent me from all illness, to meet all my “needs” for academic friendship through my circles here in Montrose. God will let me live out the consequences of the adventure I have chosen with God, just as He did with Paul. And yet, sometimes God does bring us a delightful surprise.
I wrote, “I’m not sure Paul could always ‘count on God’ to work in particular ways through Paul’s acts” (though at times … ).
And what I meant here was that I don’t think Paul counted on God for the particular successes of his mission. In some cities Paul was able to plant a church and all went well. In other cities, he was stoned and thrown out of town. Some churches fared well and grew in love and influence. Other churches were torn up by heresies, divisions, and sins. Some of his prayers went unanswered. “Though at times . . .” God surprises us.
So what about me? Should I expect that every book I write will become a best-seller? That students will flock to my teachings, awestruck by the changes in their lives by my instruction? That all of those prayers I pray for myself and those I love will be answered?
Then I wrote this: “One thing I think Paul did count on was the fact of the active presence of God through the midst of Paul’s life and prayer.”
I don’t think Paul was able to count on how God would care for him when his back was against the wall, which is what we often assume with regard to our earthly friends. What Paul had was a solid trust in the fact of the all-loving all-knowing God’s loving and supremely wise presence in the midst of his mixed experiences. God had his back. Paul could “count on God.” But it’s not like the way we count on our earthly friends.
This perspective has been a comfort to me time and time again. That is why I keep the little piece of paper in my place of prayer.
How about you?
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D., is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is an affiliate faculty with Fuller Seminary and is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. Evan is a member of All Saints Anglican Church. He and his wife Cheri have two adult daughters.
