County commissioners: just a phone call away

As elected officials, your county commissioners work for you, and the good of the public.
Here’s a quick overview of the board and their districts: Chairman of the Board Keith Caddy represents District 1, including the majority of the City of Montrose; Vice Chair Roger Rash represents District 3 to include southwest of the City of Montrose and the West End areas of Nucla, Naturita, Redvale, and Paradox, and I represent District 2 to include north of the city, Olathe, and the Maher area. A map outlining the different districts can be found on the county’s website, montrosecounty.net.
Though the district boundaries are primarily used for determining which district seat a prospective candidate may apply for, the commissioners interact with and represent the entire county. Moreover, the board is always available to the public. When we aren’t at meetings, the commissioners are frequently in the office responding to emails, reading bills, reading policy, and did I mention reading? The point is, we are here (and available) because we work for you and we represent you.
County business is community member business; meaning that the decisions made by the board are decisions to benefit the entire community. This board is committed to prioritizing the core services of Montrose County in a transparent and efficient manner.
These essential services include a dependable county road system, travel through our top-notch airport, professional law enforcement, public health and human services, access to services from the Assessor’s Office, Clerk and Recorder’s Office, Coroner’s Office, and Treasurer’s Office, and planning and development.
I realize that county business isn’t always fun and exciting, but it is important and critical to maintaining the welfare and prosperity of our community. I value your opinions, input, and conversations. Recently, the board has tackled several key issues and made some decisions that have resulted in increased feedback.
I want to hear from you — sincerely, please call, write, send emails, let’s chat over coffee, or whatever works for you. Your feedback is valuable and helps shape county operations for the future. I want to continue that engagement and encourage you to stay updated on county business.
Here are several ways to do so:
Attend Board of County Commissioner meetings (held the first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., at 161 South Townsend Avenue);
Stream live or on-demand meetings from montrosecounty.net;
Join us for work sessions on Monday at 9 a.m. or listen to recordings online;
Connect with the county on Facebook (fb.com/montrosecounty), Twitter (@Montrose_County), Instagram (@Montrose_County);
Attend public meetings to include boards and committees;
Contact your commissioners at commissioners@montrosecounty.net;
Write a letter (or maybe a Valentine?) to the Commissioners at 317 S. Second St., Montrose, CO 81401;
Call the board and county management at 970-249-7755 to help with questions;
Stop by and say “hi” at 317 S. Second St.
Your input is appreciated and is valued!
Sue Hansen is a Montrose County commissioner representing District 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.