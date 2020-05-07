Good afternoon, Western Slope folks. So, instead of being a morning coffee companion, we’ve joined the happy hour set. I’m a single malt man myself, but you go with your own choice and let’s move on.
I read a lot of farm related news during the days between our visits and it has been hard to escape the deluge of news and punditry, not to mention Facebook and Twitter postings, regarding the interest expressed, by many ag producers, in marketing their crops directly to the consumer. I even spent last Friday in the company of Jami and Chuck English who rely totally on direct-to-consumer marketing for their farm output. It is a great little success story (nearby on this page). I wrote about local rancher Kurt Sanburg and his foray into neighbor-to-neighbor marketing last week.
For me, it is part of my heritage. People came to our farm in the post war 40s and early 50s to buy our fruit. A sign on the highway with an arrow and a phone number was our marketing. The closest we ever came to mass marketing was selling a few boxes of pears to Pete’s Store up on the highway.
All of the talk about farm-to-consumer has been a reaction to the bad place much of our food chain is presently in, especially the protein part of it. With about half of the meat processing capacity shut down and unable to restart anytime soon, prices are spiking in retail stores, while cattle, sheep, and hog producers are selling very little meat compared to the pre-novel virus days. Even then, livestock folks were being manhandled by a supply chain that offered miserly prices to them, while the other end was getting fat.
Livestock producers are pretty much in unison in saying that the system is broken. R-CALF USA has reacted to the situation by sending a letter directly to President Trump and the U.S. Senate, asking for a review of the beef supply chain. The primary intent of the letter was to pose the question whether a physical and geographical restructuring of the meatpacking industry is required to disaggregate and decentralize beef processing capacity.
Contrary to what many media outlets are reporting, there is no beef shortage. What there is, is a bottleneck. A very narrow one. With four processors providing more than 80 percent of the processing capacity, the market isn’t really operating as a free market. Throw in a problem like the pandemic, or a plant fire or two, and you have found the weakest link in the chain. That link is showing serious strain.
To that idea, R-CALF said, “The ongoing restricted market access and seriously depressed prices for America’s cattle ranchers, lack of available beef in some or many of America’s grocery stores, and near record beef prices charged to America’s consumers, reveal that the United States must immediately begin the development of a strategic national food production, processing, and distribution policy that can meet America's food security interests.”
Central planning and function has never been the friend of the free and active marketplace. Decentralization is an excellent goal and ought to be pursued. However, I am not sure that calling on the government to facilitate something so foreign to their nature is the correct and useful road to take.
In talking to Western Slope producers, almost everyone feels trapped and completely out of control, ergo the talk of “taking out the middleman.”
Could more rancher-to-consumer marketing be a solution? It could help, but there is serious doubt about it replacing the system in its entirety. Unless there was some kind of more localized central point of processing and sales, a lot of growers would find themselves in a pool of quicksand. With no experience and no skills in the science of marketing, even the best cattleman would be at a disadvantage, through no fault of their own.
As I said last week here, it would take a well-orchestrated and sizable co-op movement in an area like the Western Slope to change the dynamic. The alternative to the co-op is to attract investors to develop a processing entity to serve our geographical region, as is being done in the sheep industry in Northeast Colorado.
Meanwhile, the families who are raising and hopefully selling a few cattle are doing what they always do — getting up every morning and getting the job done. Right now, a lot of them are serving as midwives, delivering calves. I exchanged emails with Zandon Bray, who serves on the Colorado Farm Bureau Board, last weekend. His take on the current situation sounded like this:
“The COVID-19 pandemic is definitely creating many issues with the livestock markets right now. Lots of uncertainty. One major concern I have is how long these issues are going to affect us. Many cattle ranchers, myself included, are having calves right now that we plan on selling in the fall or early 2021. No one knows what the markets will be at that time or where demand will be as well. The markets for next week are still a mystery.”
The Brays run cattle/sheep on a big spread in western Montrose County. Bray told me that besides the market issues, the weather is an even bigger concern at this point. “Overall, the Dolores/San Miguel watershed is near 80% of average right now. However, our local watershed is at 10% of average.
“All of our irrigation and stock water comes from snow melt in this basin and the outlook doesn’t seem good,” Bray added.
He said it looks like he will be hauling water to the summer range, which he also did in 2018.
The Brays have developed an alternative income stream by offering big game hunting on their 20,000-acre outfit. Bear, deer and elk hunts are available on the ranch. That diversity may see them through the rough spots.
