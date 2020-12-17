￼Playing catch-up with the snowpack
If we can repeat the last three weeks over the next four months, we might just break even on snow and water production this winter. The front that deposited snow over the past several days saw a few of the Gunnison Basin SnoTel stations reporting near median levels. Overall, however, the Gunnison Basin is about 25 percent behind the median level and has less than half the snow we had on the ground two years ago. Those measurements were updated Tuesday and came from 13 of the 16 reporting stations.
Thirty-one of the 35 stations in the Colorado River Headwaters region report an average of 72% of normal. The Dolores drainage comes in at 68% of the median. The southwest Colorado area is generally far behind where it should be. The Rio Grande watershed is doing better with snowpack at 21% higher than media levels. The South Platte basin is 28% behind and the White/Yampa region is 37% behind their normal snow depth for this time.
In looking at the graphs, the chart numbers all show typical climb in snow depth, but at a lower parallel line.
Soil sampling made easy
I have a new toy on my phone. It’s called SoilWeb. In this time of enlightenment about soil, this little gem with let you in on what is beneath your feet on virtually any of the farmland in the country. Just search SoilWeb from your phone and then install the SoilWeb app, which is available in the Google and Apple app stores. It is free. Jerry Allen at the NRCS turned me on to SoilWeb.
When prompted, allow the site to use your location. The home screen tells you about the development of the app. The California Soil Resource Lab at the University of California at Davis developed the tool in cooperation of the USDA. The Soilweb app opens the Soil Survey Geographical Database (SSURGO) – I am not sure how they got SSURGO out of that name, but the acronym does roll off the tongue well.
The SSURGO database contains information about soil as collected by the National Cooperative Soil Survey over the course of a century. Virtually every square inch of the United States and the Territories, Commonwealths, and Island Nations served by the USDA-NRCS is found in the massive file dump of the SSURGO system. The information was gathered by walking over the land and observing the soil. Many soil samples were analyzed in laboratories.
I downloaded the app and fired it up in my studio here in The Bridges. I tapped the Get Soil Data tab and up popped a sort of grayed out looking graph and the words “Urban Land.” I swear there was a smirk in there somewhere. According to the feed, this was unfarmable land, which is why, I suppose, they planted a golf course on it. You know, while we are here, growing a golf course is just like farming except that farmers never get blamed for somebody missing a putt in a push-bet on it worth 50 bucks.
Anyway, I wanted some real soil data, so I drove out to 5875 Road and pulled off next to one of those fields that still has dead hemp in it and tapped the Get Soil Data tab. Up came three towers of graphic representations, that show the layers of soil composition to just past 203 centimeters deep, about six and a half feet. Tapping the details arrow, I got more than I would ever want to know about this patch of soil and others just like it in western Colorado, Eastern Utah, Northeastern Arizona, and Northwestern New Mexico.
The data in this system has plenty of uses, especially with the added emphasis on carbon sequestration, to which a few farmers are paying some attention. When land changes hands, it will be easy for the seller to pull the data off the web that proves his land can produce specific crops. The data is also useful when it comes to planning and executing water management.
The data on that piece of ground up on 5875 says it would grow all sorts of produce and fruit trees. There was nary a word about hemp.
And, wouldn’t you know, I no sooner get this tool, then I read a piece in one of the Ag trades talking about Cyber worms. These soil-swimming robots look like they came from central casting for a reprise of a Jules Verne novel-based film. They are the cyber love children of a couple of Cornell University researchers. Taryn Bauerle with the lofty, woke-generated title is an Assistant Professor at the School of Integrative Plant Science Horticulture.
The other half of the team is Associate Professor Robert Shepard who hails from the other side of the campus at the Sibley School of Mechanical and Aero Space Engineering. They had never met, but it was grant-at-first-sight as the pair managed to garner $2.75 million to research and produce these auger-headed bots that would roam the underground in farm fields everywhere.
What Bauerle is looking for is information gathered in an encounter with the underworld of earthworms, microbes, percolating water, plant roots and other “things” we may have never seen, heard or communicated with before.
According to the AgWeb story, Bauerle says there are many questions the robots may help answer—from how plants respond to changes in climate, including water availability, to how roots grow based on weather events such as droughts. Combining the in-ground data with information about above-ground characteristics may also help predict factors such as grain yield and stress tolerance.
The bots will move through the soil using augers to bore ahead, as opposed to slithering between the molecules as night crawlers do. There is a bass fishing joke in there somewhere, I just know it.
Obama gets a do-over
It looks more and more like Joe Biden will be the next president. Word coming out of the Biden transition team is that Iowan Tom Vilsack is the pick for secretary of agriculture. It could be a lot worse. Not much worse, but pertennear, as my grandma, a Minnesota threshing crew cook, liked to say.
Like Biden, Vilsack is pretty much a permanent fixture in government circles. Beside being the former governor of Iowa, and having run for the presidency, he spent eight years as Barack Obama’s ag secretary. Vilsack is a small farm advocate which puts him at odds with his home state, where some of the biggest producers exist. The world is ripe with speculation about what he will, or will not, do but there are some issues on which everybody agrees.
Biden is all in on combating climate change. He and Vilsack want to “help” farmers to mitigate the alleged changes in climate by paying them to put their land in conservation banks and plant cover crops. They would encourage farmers to move away from tillage and to begin capturing carbon in the soil, for which they would be paid.
Vilsack will mostly rejoin interaction with the World Trade Organization, while leaving the Trump tariffs on China trade in place. Biden has stated, and Vilsack agrees, that the country will reenter the Paris Climate Accord.
The Biden team has stated also that one of their goals is to make US farms carbon neutral over the next 20 years. They have stated as well that there will be no more support payments to farmers related to COVID and trade issues.
