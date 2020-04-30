I was talking with a friend in Enid, Oklahoma the other day. They have a lot of cows in OK, they even named one of their teams The Cowboys. My friend, a level headed guy, and some of his ranching friends are pretty vexed on the matter of Country of Origin labeling on beef and other meat products. Their arguments pretty much paralleled what I hear from Western Colorado producers. In a nutshell, the feeling is that American producers putting cattle into the supply chain are at a disadvantage in marketing to the American public because the labels never show which meat comes from the good old US of A.
Where else does meat come from? Well, pretty much everywhere. Uruguay, Australia, Namibia – Namibia? Yes, you can find that product at Sprouts. Namibia is the first African nation to ship beef to the US. It comes chilled and frozen. Their selling point is free-range, hormone-free beef. The range land in Namibia brings to mind parts of the Mojave Desert – arid to say the least. There are 860 tons of Namibian beef expected to enter the US food chain this year.
In all, there are 18 countries who supply beef to the US — well 19 now counting Namibia. Australia is the biggest, selling US buyers something over 1.25 billion pounds per year. New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil round out the top five. In all, more than 3.37 billion pounds of beef come from other countries.
Do we export any beef? We do. Our best customers are Japan, South Korea, and Mexico. But the trade balance on beef isn’t even close. Our top twenty customers only buy about 450 million pounds of cow meat a year. The only good thing about the imbalance is that under the Beef Checkoff Program importers have to ante up the equivalent of $1 a head to the program, which drives the marketing of beef in the US. And that is one of the arguments against the Country of Origin labeling. If everyone pays into the marketing pool, then everyone should have equal billing – or none.
However that doesn’t give the consumer the information that they deserve and demand. Consumers want to know where their beef comes from, and for that reason alone, the label should tell them. Every other product for sale in the marketplace is labeled with country of origin, but not our food. What’s up with that?
The two USDA approved packers in this area both put their location on the packages they produce. Other smaller processors around the country also voluntarily label their beef with the US location.
Country of Origin labels aside, it is no secret that the US cattle industry is in a bad place. As a lot of producers, especially small family outfits, were on the ragged edge before this Covid-19 silliness came ‘round. Bad press, over regulation, cratering prices, and a processing chain controlled by four companies who, it would appear, are conspiring to fix the prices paid growers for their beef. Over that issue alone, there may be a major storm brewing. At the least, the folks whose lifestyle and future depend on a processing and marketing chain that works in their favor.
At the moment there is little opportunity to ship cattle to Tyson and the other plants. Some plants are shut down for cleaning or because they have had a COVID-19 outbreak among employees. In our local pastures, a new calf crop languishes on the range. Their older brothers and sister, last year’s crop, are in a holding pattern. And wouldn’t you know it, with the production down and the demand still decent, the prices for boxed beef are going up. Cash cattle and feeders, however, are soft to off this week.
I was at Kinikin Processing on Monday, when local cowman Kurt Sanburg was filling orders for ground beef. There were a goodly number of us there as this hardworking family man from a historical ranching family sold us several hundred pounds of quality beef, trying to make a dent in the hard spring he and other producers are experiencing.
For a guy who runs a cow/calf operation, breaking the workflow to finish some steers for local processing and sale is way out of the norm. But he says it helps. He alluded to me that he was exploring the idea of doing more local sales.
He’s not the only one with those kinds of thoughts. I talk to people almost every day who dream of taking a shortcut past the middleman to get to the end customer. US cattlemen have almost 200 years invested in the supply chain that lets them grow the cows, take them to market and get a paycheck. Railroads were built on that system, fortunes were made (and lost), cities were built. To change the dynamic at this point is going to take the same kind of co-operative movements that put places like Montrose on the map in the beginning.
It will take a sizable tribe of producers to band together in a co-op movement to establish the infrastructure and marketing system that could make Western Slope beef the go-to product for all kinds of food purveyors. But it is doable.
Right now, over in Brush, Colorado, out there in the plains, a company called Colorado Lamb LLC is opening a large lamb harvest facility. The express purpose is to alleviate the bottleneck in the sheep processing chain. Zach Raftopoulos, who applied for a half million dollar grant to help build the facility says that the Colorado Lamb, LLC harvest facility will create a more competitive marketplace, which should enable producers and feeders to receive a higher price for their lambs.
The project has been undertaken by three of the state’s pioneer sheep producer families, the Raftopoulos, Harper and Rule families. The grant that the group applied for covers only a small portion of the nearly $31 million construction budget. The rest is private investment.
The sheepherders face the same kind of bottleneck situation that the cattle people face. All of the beef going to market is funneled through four tightly controlled channels. The packers can pretty much dictate the pricing, and when anything goes wrong that affects the capacity, the chain kinks and nothing happens. Most of the cattle folks I know can’t stand much more of “nothing happening.”
