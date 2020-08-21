COVID-19 will quickly fade as a public issue if Biden is elected
“Question authority” was an expression often used by Vietnam War protesters back in the 1960s. It spoke to the legitimacy of a conflict led by President Nixon and his administration. This catch phrase is apt when applied to today’s COVID-19 autocratic mandates from the government.
During the past 100 years, COVID-19 is not alone as an epidemic disease affecting Americans. Others include:
•Spanish flu, 1918-1919, approximately 675,000 deaths in the U.S.A.
•Polio, 1916 to 1952, 57,800 U.S.A. cases in 1952 alone.
•Asian flu, 1957-1958, estimated 116,000 deaths in the U.S.A.
•Hong Kong flu, 1968-1969, estimated 34,000-100,000 deaths in the U.S.A.
•Swine flu, 2009-2010, estimated 60 million cases and 12,400 deaths in the U.S.A.
The five contagions alone affected millions of people with disease, paralysis and death.
These events were treated unlike the way COVID-19 is being handled today. There were no forced business closings with loss of paychecks for workers supporting families, no forced closing of schools, no mandatory face masks and no social distancing requirements. There are no precedents for COVID-19 to be managed differently from its five predecessors. Why is COVID-19 the exception to 100 years of established conduct?
The answer is because it’s an election year. The shameless strategy is to ruin the economy, ruin peoples’ lives (their suffering is not important) and blame it all on the president. Hyped initially by a phony, never accurate computer model, COVID-19 was weaponized to prevent Donald Trump’s reelection for a second term this coming autumn.
The incessant bickering with face masks versus no face masks plays into the ruse. Such meaningless squabbles divert attention to tiny details while the larger, fundamental issue remains ignored: “Why is it different this time?”
Should Joe Biden win this November’s election, COVID-19 will quickly fade as a public issue.
James Waugh
Montrose
