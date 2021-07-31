Dear parents and community members:
We have been receiving a lot of questions lately about Critical Race Theory and if it is being taught to students in Montrose County School District. Before that question is answered, it is important to know the definition of Critical Race Theory. Although I have met with many concerned individuals on this topic, few are able to define it. So, let’s start with the academic definition.
Critical Race Theory is an advanced academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies. This is a very divisive issue both nationally and in our local community. Some states and school districts are even passing laws and policies to prevent teachers from teaching Critical Race Theory. That is not necessary here.
Teachers in Montrose County School District and other public districts in the state, do not individually decide what they teach. The State of Colorado has adopted standards that are the expectations of what students need to know at the end of each grade level and/or course. Teachers are required to teach the content outlined in the standards. The standards are available for anyone to review and are organized by grade level and content area. To review the standards, please visit the Colorado Department of Education website at: https://bit.ly/CDE-standards.
As described earlier, Critical Race Theory is an advanced academic concept that can sometimes be found within courses at the college level. This theory is not taught in K-12 education. Topics such as the Civil Rights Movement, slavery, anti-discrimination and immigration are included in the Colorado State Standards. These topics are approached at a developmental and age-appropriate level for students and grounded in the Colorado state standards for each grade level and course. Teaching Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools would be similar to teaching electrical engineering to elementary school students. It is an advanced concept that is far beyond their developmental capabilities. We do, however, teach about the basics of electricity.
More than content, we teach our students how to use primary and secondary sources, how to determine bias within a resource in order to determine the reliability of the source, and the vital importance of information literacy. As you read information about Critical Race Theory, I urge you to do the same. There is a deluge of inaccurate information circulating at the national level about this topic which is creating a manufactured crisis for K-12 education. It is unnecessary to pass a law or policy to prevent teaching about Critical Race Theory when we already don’t teach about Critical Race Theory. We will continue to emphasize inclusion and acceptance within our school walls as we know that those concepts will help to bring a community together, rather than divide it. Let’s stay Montrose Strong!
If you ever have any questions about what our MCSD students are being taught, please reach out to a teacher, a principal or me.
Thank you and take care.
Dr. Carrie Stephenson is the Montrose County School District superintendent.
