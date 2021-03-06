DEATH NOTICE: Stephanie Kay Robertson Schoonover Mar 6, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Stephanie Kay Robertson Schoonover, 58, of Montrose passed away at Montrose Memorial Hospital on March 3, 2021.Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crematory Stephanie Kay Robertson Schoonover Death Notice Funeral Home Montrose Memorial Hospital Pass Away Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Ownership at Park Avenue True Value Hardware in Montrose changes hands MCSO: Delta deputy cited for unruly behavior on plane Police: Stabbing suspect arrested after running from deputies OBITUARY: Kimberly Ann Sanburg County bringing in single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines; changes to more direct appointment process Body found at Falcon Road location Identity of human remains pending Bill to prohibit Native American mascots proposes $25,000 fine, would affect Montrose No decision on U.S. 50 closures for Little Blue Creek Canyon Montrose painter to bicycle across America
