Democrats are trying to show Joe Biden is a moderate
Catching highlights of the Democratic convention, you would think all is well in areas Democrats control. They don’t talk about the riots that are in Democratic lead cities. The mayor of Portland said the riots would end if the federal agents were to stop protecting the federal courthouse. The agents left with Oregon State Police taking over. The Oregon State officers left when the DA in Portland said he was not filing charges on the “protesters” that we locally would call rioters and looters. The riots have continued in Portland now for more than 80 days. The Democrats were even afraid to blame Trump for problems in these cities. The Democrats want to run from “law and order.” The Democrats don’t want bail set for offenders. They let the criminals walk in the back door and out the front when they are arrested.
The lady who lost her dad to the China virus blames Trump for his death. This COVID-19 pandemic is horrible and those at the convention are quick to blame the president. They do not say what they would do differently. The Democrats want to blame the drop in economic productivity on Trump but they want to keep the economy shut down. If there were easy answers to the virus, they should point them out. This is a damned if you do, damned if you don’t situation that is new for the world. If they want to blame all of the pandemic, loss of life and economic problems on Trump, why are other countries not faring any better?
The Democrats are trying to show Joe Biden is a moderate; the most liberal senator, Kamala Harris, is only a heartbeat away. And she questioned Joe Biden’s record in the Democratic debates.
Biden has spent 47 years in office and this is not his first run for president. What are his accomplishments? Most Democrats don’t say they are for Biden, they just don’t want Trump.
Ed Moreland
Montrose
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.