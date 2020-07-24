Democrats seek revenge regardless of the consequences
I welcomed the editorial regarding MDP editorial page changes (Justin Tubbs, July 17). I have previously expressed concerns about the lack of balance and conservative opinions on those pages. I will send Justin some ideas for conservative writers for possible inclusion. (While I have noticed and enjoyed more articles from John Kass recently, I groaned when I saw you also brought back Robert Reich, who continually fails to back up his outrageous claims with facts).
Democrats, including the national media, are openly rooting for a surge in coronavirus cases, cheering for violence and racial division in our communities, wanting a slow economic recovery, and demanding our children stay home from school — all because they think it will hurt Trump in the election. They no longer pretend to care about journalistic standards of objectivity, integrity, professionalism, or the well being of our nation.
FactCheck's July 15 article (Trump's misleading spin on Roger Stone) tries to convince us that the "Russian investigation was not absolutely baseless,” that there is "no evidence of spying on the Trump campaign,” and that the forewoman of Stone's jury being a member of the liberal resistance to Trump had no effect on the trial outcome. Boy, talk about spin. If you believe any of that, I've got some prime adobe real estate in Peach Valley I will sell you. (Stone was convicted of lying to Congress during the Mueller investigation farce, while Holder, Clapper, Brennan, Lerner, Comey, and other Democrats lied to Congress repeatedly and were above the law).
Rachel Marsden's July 15 article quotes some idiot in the UN to suggest that Trump's targeting of the Iranian terrorist Soleimani may have been a war crime and that leaders may have been "guilty of arbitrary killings abroad.” We all know how fair and balanced the UN is, right? Quoting them is like quoting the Mullahs directly. Soleimani was a key player in Iran's reign of terror throughout the Middle East and the killing of many US soldiers.
Everything happening today is because the left's plans to remake the US from a Constitutional republic into a borderless Marxist state was thwarted by the people electing Donald Trump. The unfathomable loss to Trump was a major setback to their plans for permanent power, and they are now determined to seek revenge on those who dared deny them domination — regardless of the consequences to our great nation.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
