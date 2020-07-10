Demonstrate care for others
It is a municipal order that all individuals in public places wear masks when it is not possible to be socially distant.
Those who do not care nothing for anyone other than themselves. It is tantamount to attempted murder.
Thus, it should be rigorously enforced if to the point of stores hiring enforcement officers.
Thank you Larry Heath for similar thoughts.
Tom Lassiter
Montrose
