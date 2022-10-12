Former President Donald Trump made a series of faulty comparisons to other past presidents to argue that he was being held to a double standard regarding the FBI’s pursuit of his presidential documents.

Trump accused several of his presidential predecessors of storing White House documents, including ones that were classified, in unsecured warehouse spaces. But all of the examples Trump mentioned were cases of the National Archives and Records Administration — not the former presidents themselves — storing documents in secure facilities, while permanent presidential libraries were being built.



