Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and former CEO of the cryptocurrency firm FTX, is facing decades in prison after being charged with stealing billions of dollars from FTX investors and customers for his own use — including paying debts, buying real estate, investing in other companies and making political donations. 

Bankman-Fried, who also co-founded the cryptocurrency trading firm Alameda Research, was placed in FBI custody after being arrested and extradited from the Bahamas — the headquarters for FTX — in December 2022.   



