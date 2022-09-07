Purchase Access

As the midterm elections draw near, President Joe Biden has delivered campaign-style speeches that misstated statistics on the COVID-19 pandemic, may leave the wrong impression that police officers were killed during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and overstated the impact of the Affordable Care Act.

The remarks were made in the battleground state of Pennsylvania and at events hosted by the Democratic National Committee. Biden has touched on these themes repeatedly, sometimes wording the claims differently.



