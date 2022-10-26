President Joe Biden wrongly said that he got student debt forgiveness “passed by a vote or two.” There was no vote. Biden simply announced that the Department of Education would provide debt relief, and the plan is facing a legal challenge.

Biden, who once described himself as a “gaffe machine,” made his latest blunder while speaking in a presidential forum sponsored by the media company NowThis. Video of the event, in which the president answered questions about the concerns of young people, was posted Oct. 23.



