A senior aide to President Joe Biden misleadingly claimed that congressional Republicans “defunded the police” when they voted against the American Rescue Plan Act. House and Senate Republicans didn’t support the legislation, but it wasn’t a vote to cut or eliminate federal funding for law enforcement, as the claim may have led viewers to believe.
Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, made the claim during a June 27 interview on “Fox News Sunday.” He was asked to respond to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s statement that Biden’s proposed plan to address rising crime across the country would not work because a “declared war on the police” was “backfiring on those who have done it.”
“Senator Graham doesn’t have a clue. And let’s talk about who defunded the police,” Richmond said, referring to the controversial concept of terminating or shifting funds away from police budgets that some Democrats and activists embraced in 2020 after a Black man, George Floyd, was killed by a white police officer.
“When we were in Congress last year trying to pass a rescue plan … an emergency relief plan for cities that were cash-strapped and laying off police and firefighters, it was the Republicans who objected to it. And in fact, they didn’t get funding until the American Rescue Plan, which our plan allowed state and local governments to replenish their police departments and do the other things that are needed.”
“So, look, Republicans are very good at staying on talking points of who says defund the police. But the truth is, they defunded the police. We funded crime intervention and a whole bunch of other things,” Richmond continued.
Richmond was referencing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that Biden signed into law on March 11, as the U.S. economy continued to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic. That bill passed in both houses of Congress with only Democratic support. It provided additional recovery money to lower-level governments, which could spend some of the money for law enforcement. But there was no requirement to do so.
Richmond’s claim suggested that Republicans voted to cut or reduce existing federal funding to police departments — which is what some who truly want to “defund the police” advocate. That’s not what happened.
Additional recovery funds
The American Rescue Plan included hundreds of billions in additional economic relief for individuals and small businesses, including direct stimulus payments and expanded unemployment benefits. Among other things, it also provided over $350 billion in emergency funds to help state, county, city and tribal governments make up for revenue that was lost during pandemic-related shutdowns.
When the bill passed in a 50-49 Senate vote on March 6, Biden said it meant that “states and local governments that have lost tens of thousands of essential workers” because of layoffs would now “have the resources they need available to them, to those laid-off police officers, firefighters, teachers and nurses they can rehire.” And after Biden signed the bill into law on March 11, national police organizations also touted the emergency funding available to lower governments to maintain public safety services.
However, the section of the bill outlining the “Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds” did not stipulate that the relief funding had to be used on police officers or for other law enforcement initiatives.
This is how a March 18 Treasury Department fact sheet summarized the recovery fund: “The Rescue Plan will provide needed relief to state, local, and Tribal governments to enable them to continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery. In addition to helping these governments address the revenue losses they have experienced as a result of the crisis, it will help them cover the costs incurred due responding to the public health emergency and provide support for a recovery – including through assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, aid to impacted industries, and support for essential workers. It will also provide resources for state, local, and Tribal governments to invest in infrastructure, including water, sewer, and broadband services.”
Even the May 10 fact sheet on the Treasury’s proposed interim final rule on how to use the recovery funds noted that “recipients have broad flexibility to decide how best to use this funding to meet the needs of their communities.”
GOP opposition
Also, Republicans in Congress did not say they opposed the legislation because some of the relief funds would potentially go to police departments.
At least one consistent GOP criticism of the overall bill — which we wrote about — was that only a small percentage of it was specifically earmarked for health spending related to COVID-19.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also criticized the total cost of the legislation and said that many states actually had budget surpluses and didn’t really need additional emergency funds.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell similarly denounced the COVID-19 relief bill for including “completely unrelated left-wing pet priorities,” as well as “sending $350 billion to bail out long-mismanaged state and local governments.” He also argued that the bill — at a total cost of nearly $2 trillion — was about the same size as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which was signed into law near the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and provided about $150 billion in direct assistance to state and local governments.
And when White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was pressed in a June 30 press briefing to name a single Republican who had opposed the bill because of the additional funding for police, she didn’t identify one. Instead, Psaki said: “So if you oppose funding for the COPS program — something that was dramatically cut by the prior administration and many Republicans supported — and then you vote against a bill that has funding for the COPS program, we can let other people evaluate what that means. It doesn’t require them to speak to it or to shout it out; their actions speak for themselves.”
Psaki was talking about the Community Oriented Policing Services program, which provides federal funding for hiring police officers, as well as nonhiring initiatives such as law enforcement training. As president, Donald Trump did propose cutting COPS funding, but Congress ultimately increased funding for the program throughout his presidency. And while the American Rescue Plan included funding that could be used to rehire or compensate police officers, it wasn’t specifically tied to the COPS program.
Editor's note: FactCheck.org is a project of the Annenberg Public Policy Center and is funded by donations, not advertising.
