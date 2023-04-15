On Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Capitol building was stormed by a mob of more than 2,000 protesters driven by false claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” — a narrative pushed by former President Donald Trump and other Republicans. More than 1,000 people have been arrested for the assault on the Capitol, including more than 500 who have pleaded guilty, according to the Department of Justice.

One of the high-profile arrests was Jacob Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman” or Jake Angeli, who was filmed and photographed inside the Capitol during the riot wearing a horned, furry headdress, face paint and no shirt.



