On the evening of Jan. 6, 2021 — after a mob had overrun the U.S. Capitol, fueled by the misguided belief that the 2020 election had been “stolen” — Fox News host Tucker Carlson texted a colleague who was concerned about the lies that fed the violence.

“Our job is not to provide news coverage. Not even close. Our job is to explain what things mean,” Carlson wrote.



