As the Russian invasion of Ukraine passed its one-year anniversary in late February, U.S. aid to the nation continues. 

Congress authorized about $113.1 billion in funding for Ukraine in 2022, as we have explained. According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, the majority of the support – about $67.1 billion – was for defense-related spending. The other $46 billion provided economic support, assistance for refugees, international disaster assistance, aid for Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia and other nondefense spending. 



Tags