Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a raging — sometimes ill-informed — debate over the effectiveness of face masks as protection against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
What evidence supports the use of face masks against the coronavirus?
Initially, there was limited evidence to support broad masking policies for the general public, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended masks only for those infected and medical providers treating them. On April 3, 2020, the CDC reversed course and recommended that everyone wear face coverings in public, citing new data that showed a “significant portion” of people infected with the coronavirus lack symptoms but can spread the virus to others.
Since then, a growing body of evidence supports the use of masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, as we reported in March.
Numerous lab studies, for example, show that high-quality, well-fitting masks can partially block exhaled respiratory droplets, which are thought to be the primary way the virus spreads — and may offer some protection to the wearer. In one CDC study, N95 respirators performed the best in preventing the spread of particles from a simulated cough — blocking 99% of the particles — while medical masks blocked 59% and a cloth mask blocked 51%. (See SciCheck’s “The Evolving Science of Face Masks and COVID-19.”)
But the effectiveness of masks is now being challenged again — fueled, in part, by contradictory signals sent by the CDC.
On May 13, the CDC updated its guidance to say “fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting.” But two months later, with COVID-19 cases on the rise and the delta variant becoming dominant in the U.S., the CDC changed course again — recommending “fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.”
With each decision, federal health officials have said mask guidelines are based on the “evolution of the science,” as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, once put it.
The evolving science also has offered an opportunity for those peddling misinformation to distort the facts at every turn.
“It’s not healthy for these students to be sitting there all day, 6-year-old kids in kindergarten covered in masks,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a July 28 speech in Utah, repeating an unsubstantiated health claim that we debunked before.
On Aug. 11, Sen. Rand Paul was kicked off YouTube for a week after making inaccurate claims about the effectiveness of face masks. “Most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work. They don’t prevent infection,” Paul said in the video, citing as evidence a Danish study that, as we wrote last year, has been distorted by critics of mask mandates.
In reviewing our work on masking, we have found that false and misleading claims about face masks tend to fall into four categories of misinformation: distortions of science, misrepresentation of government guidance, claims that mask-wearing has been proven to be ineffective and claims that mask-wearing increases your health risk.
There is some overlap of categories. For example, claims that distort scientific research do so to conclude, incorrectly, that masks have proven to be ineffective or even dangerous.
Below we summarize some of our work over the past 16 months, based on the categories of misinformation about masking.
Distortions of science/mask-wearing proven to be ineffective
CDC study distorted to claim masks have ‘negligible impact’
Claim: Some conservative outlets and social media users in March falsely claimed that the CDC found face masks have a “negligible impact” on COVID-19 outcomes and that mask mandates “made no statistical difference.”
Facts: The CDC study actually found that state-issued mask mandates were associated with significant decreases in daily COVID-19 case and death growth rates. The findings supported the premise that mask requirements help limit the potential exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which therefore reduces the spread of the disease, COVID-19.
The study found that mask mandates were associated with a 0.5 percentage point decrease in daily COVID-19 case growth rates within the first 20 days. The reductions in growth rates increased with time, reaching 1.8 percentage points within 81 to 100 days after implementation.
Yet, conservative outlets claimed the CDC said masks had “little” impact, wrongly equating the decrease in the growth rate of daily cases and deaths with a decrease in the number of cases and deaths.
“Because the growth rate is exponential,” the impact compounds, José Luis Jiménez, an analytical and atmospheric chemist at the University of Colorado Boulder who was not involved in the study, told us. “So, it’s kind of like your mortgage — you change your interest a little bit, and then you save a ton of money. Because the cases compound.”
For more, see “Posts Distort CDC Study Supporting Mask Mandates to Reduce COVID-19,” March 19
Danish study didn’t prove masks ‘don’t work’
Claim: News of the results of a randomized controlled trial in Denmark testing a face mask intervention led some to wrongly conclude that masks are ineffective against the coronavirus. Social media posts, for example, cited the study to claim that the trial “proves masks offer NO protection from COVID” or that masks “don’t work.”
Facts: Scientists say that’s the wrong takeaway — and even the authors of the study say the results shouldn’t be interpreted to mean masks shouldn’t be worn.
The Danish trial was published in Annals of Internal Medicine on Nov. 18 along with two editorials to provide more context to the findings.
￼The trial evaluated whether giving free surgical masks to volunteers and recommending their use safeguarded wearers from infection with the coronavirus, in addition to other public health recommendations. The study didn’t identify a statistically significant protective effect for wearers, but the trial was only designed to detect a large effect of 50% or more. And the study didn’t weigh in on the ability of masks to prevent spread of the virus from wearers to others, or what’s known as source control, which is thought to be the primary way that masks work.
As a result, the most that can be said is that this particular study didn’t find that the face mask intervention had a large protective effect for wearers — not that masks provide no protection at all or don’t offer benefits to others. And at the time, Danish authorities were not recommending masks to the general public, so most people in the trial were likely to have encounters with non-mask wearers.
For more, see “Danish Study Doesn’t Prove Masks Don’t Work Against the Coronavirus,” Nov. 25, 2020
Fauci followed science, CDC recommendations on masking
Claim: “Fauci lied” about face masks when he wrote in a Feb. 5, 2020 email that “[masks] are really for infected people to prevent them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection.”
Facts: Fauci’s public statements early in the pandemic on masking have been repeatedly distorted. His remarks on masks throughout the pandemic have been consistent with what was known at the time about the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
The Feb. 5, 2020, email, which was released in response to journalists’ Freedom of Information Act requests, was written before the CDC had begun recommending the use of face masks for the general public. At that early point in the pandemic, the CDC recommended face masks for health care workers and those who had COVID-19 and were showing symptoms.
On April 3, the CDC reversed its earlier position and announced that it would recommend that people wear face coverings in public, citing new studies on the transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.
So, Fauci’s email was consistent with public guidance at the time. He was also being consistent when Fauci told “60 Minutes” in March 2020 that “masks are important for someone who’s infected to prevent them from infecting someone else.”
For more, see “Viral Posts, Pundits Distort Fauci Emails,” June 4, “Video Wrong About Fauci, COVID-19,” Feb. 3, and “Outdated Fauci Video on Face Masks Shared Out of Context,” May 19, 2020
Misrepresenting findings on use of personal protective measures
Claim: In a viral video, former television journalist Ben Swann misleadingly argued that face masks have been proven to be ineffective in stopping the spread of COVID-19, citing 2019 and 2020 studies that he claimed showed “there was no significant difference by wearing N95 respirator masks.”
Facts: The 2019 study looked at the effect of N95 respirators compared with surgical masks to prevent health care workers from getting the flu and “other viral respiratory infections in geographically diverse, high-exposure, outpatient settings.” It did not examine the use of masks as source control for containing the spread of a virus in the general population. It also didn’t include a group of study subjects who didn’t wear masks at all, so the outcomes of those who wore surgical masks or N95 respirators can’t be compared with outcomes for non-mask wearers.
The 2020 “study” is actually a review of several studies.
It included only one study that wasn’t focused on health care workers. Published in 2009, that study looked at the use of masks in households with a sick child and found that if masks aren’t used regularly and correctly, they won’t be effective in controlling the spread of seasonal viruses. “However,” the study found, “during a severe pandemic when use of face masks might be greater, pandemic transmission in households could be reduced.”
For more, see “Video Misrepresents the Science Behind Face Masks,” July 24, 2020.
This column has been edited for space. The full column can be found at FactCheck.org.
SciCheck’s COVID-19/Vaccination Project is made possible by a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The foundation has no control over FactCheck’s editorial decisions, and the views expressed in FactCheck’s articles do not necessarily reflect the views of the foundation. The goal of the project is to increase exposure to accurate information about COVID-19 and vaccines, while decreasing the impact of misinformation.
