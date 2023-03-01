Within three hours of when Norfolk Southern reported a train derailment in eastern Ohio on Feb. 3, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was on the scene.

The EPA is one of several federal agencies that has responded to the accident, in which 11 freight cars carrying toxic chemicals derailed and caught on fire. Three days after the crash, rail workers emptied about 115,000 gallons of vinyl chloride and burned it in a “controlled release.” The crash and chemical release prompted an evacuation of nearby residents and necessitated ongoing monitoring of air and water quality.



Tags