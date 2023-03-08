Since a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic materials derailed and caught fire in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, some social media commentators have wrongly blamed the accident on Donald Trump, whose administration eliminated several rail industry regulations.

“Former President Donald Trump has turned a disaster that he helped to create into a political win for him,” said David Doel, a Canadian news and politics commentator, in a Facebook video that has received roughly 16,000 views since it was posted Feb. 23. Doel proceeded to show clips of Trump being greeted warmly by residents of the town when he visited on Feb. 22.