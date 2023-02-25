The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System is an early warning system managed by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration to detect possible safety issues in vaccines. All reports of health problems happening after vaccination, or adverse events, are accepted into the system, regardless of the plausibility of them being caused by the vaccine. Events reported in VAERS may have been caused by an underlying medical condition, for example, and be coincidental to vaccination. We’ve written about several claims that have misrepresented or misused VAERS data. 

“As an early warning system, VAERS cannot prove that a vaccine caused a problem. Specifically, a report to VAERS does not mean that a vaccine caused an adverse event,” the CDC explains (CDC’s emphasis). “But VAERS can give CDC and FDA important information. If it looks as though a vaccine might be causing a problem, FDA and CDC will investigate further and take action if needed.”



