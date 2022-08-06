Purchase Access

Both political parties are spinning the facts on whether the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act would raise taxes.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says the climate bill “does not raise taxes” but merely closes tax “loopholes.” Republicans say it does raise taxes and would break President Joe Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year.



