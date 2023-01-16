The Justice Department is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the discovery of classified documents by personal lawyers for President Joe Biden inside his former office in November. The White House publicly acknowledged the federal review this week.

In this story, we will review what we currently know about the documents, as well as how this situation compares to the FBI’s recovery of highly classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s private club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida. We also address Trump’s unsupported claims that China “saw” Biden’s documents and funded the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, where Biden’s office was located.



Tags