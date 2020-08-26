One hundred years.
It sounds like a long time — until you consider, for example, the grandmother of a middle-aged woman today, and what she had no legal right to do.
Such grandmothers had no guarantee of being able to have a credit card in their own names until a 1974 law that prohibited banks from refusing to issue cards purely because of the applicant’s sex. If they worked for pay outside of the home, prior to 1978, they could be fired for becoming pregnant.
And when many of these grandmothers were children, women could not vote, unless they lived in a state like Colorado, or a U.S. territory, that had extended voting rights to women prior to the 19th Amendment. These grandmothers who came of age in 1920 were the first women to do so during a time of universal women’s suffrage (at least, universal suffrage for white women).
The 19th Amendment, certified on this day in 1920, is now 100 years old, and if considered in the above context, it’s not that long ago at all.
Nor did it come without a fight, and a long fight, at that.
Women hinted at and advocated for civil rights since the founding of this republic.
The women at the Seneca Falls Convention in New York surely thought their time to vote had come when Elizabeth Cady Stanton read her “Declaration of Sentiments and Grievances.” The document espoused what was then a radical notion: “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men and women are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights.”
That was 1848, and female enfranchisement would not be enshrined in the United States Constitution for more than seven decades. Few women who gathered at the convention lived to see voting rights extended to them.
Dr. Alice Paul, another stalwart of the suffragist movement, would go on to author the Equal Rights Amendment, introduced in 1923. It was just this year, 2020, that Virginia ratified the ERA, giving it the necessary majority of states’ approval to make it into the Constitution, however, ratification deadlines have passed and five states are seeking to rescind earlier ratification.
Suffragism was not universally popular during the battle for women’s voting rights. Suffragists were condemned as criminals, dismissed as insane, imprisoned, assaulted.
Women who were also racial minorities faced even harder fights, including the prejudice of white suffragists.
Whether one considers 100 years ancient history or a proverbial drop in the bucket does not change the sacrifice these and countless other women made for a basic civil right, or that the 19th Amendment was a launch pad for other legal rights.
The fight is important to remember today, as fears of voter suppression and election fraud — some founded, some not — sound out across the political aisle. A right, no matter how hard-won, can be lost if it is not exercised.
Montrose County has 29,913 eligible electors, yet turnout is typically well below that, even in General Election years.
This is disturbing, considering Colorado makes it easy to vote, with same-day registration, a website (GoVoteColorado.gov) where registration can be checked, and the new Automatic Voter Registration law, through which Colorado residents automatically are registered to vote when they get their driver’s licenses.
Also in Colorado, you can mail your ballot in; hand-deliver it to a drop box or voter service center, or vote in person on a machine.
There’s no excuse not to make your voice heard, and when you do, remember those who came before you, who sacrificed for your right to vote.
Honor them. Vote.
