GARDENING: A few April concerns regarding our gardens

There’s been a lot of concern over Japanese beetles in Grand Junction, but so far we haven’t had any problems with them in the Montrose area and hopefully we never will, because they feed on over 300 species of plants. (photo by Melissa Schreiner, Colorado State University, Bugwood.org)

Now that we’ve traded our winter gloves and wool hats for gardening gloves and sun hats you wouldn’t think there could a lot to be concerned about. But that just doesn’t seem to be the case. I wonder if you’ve been a bit troubled by these things too?

I’ve talked with several people who are concerned about the dreaded and loathsome Japanese beetles. I know over the past year, there’s been a lot of concern in the Grand Junction area, but so far we haven’t had any problems with them around Montrose and I really hope we never will!



