GARDENING: A few April concerns regarding our gardens

Now that we’ve traded our winter gloves and wool hats for gardening gloves and sun hats you wouldn’t think there could a lot to be concerned about. But that just doesn’t seem to be the case. I wonder if you’ve been a bit troubled by these things too?
I’ve talked with several people who are concerned about the dreaded and loathsome Japanese beetles. I know over the past year, there’s been a lot of concern in the Grand Junction area, but so far we haven’t had any problems with them around Montrose and I really hope we never will!
If you haven’t heard of these beetles it’s probably because they’re relatively new to this side of the mountains. They were accidentally introduced to North America, in New Jersey, in 1916 when they arrived in some landscape material. Several years ago they had a problem when they showed up in Palisade, but they jumped right on it and quickly eradicated them — that is until about a year ago when they appeared in the Grand Junction area again on some material. As a result, they created a “hot-zone” where Mesa County, in conjunction with
area residents, are working to eliminate them once again.
So let me pause and explain what all the excitement is about. Adult Japanese beetles feed above ground on leaves and flowers. These bronze colored beetles with a shiny green head are about 7/16 of an inch
long. When they feed they tend to cluster in groups making them pretty easy to spot. They can cause extreme damage because they feed on over 300 species of plants. Roses, lindens, Virginia creeper, grapes and beans are some of their favorite foods. They’re extremely concerned about the amount of damage
these insects could cause on the Junction area fruit crops, so once again they’re saying all hands on deck and are quickly dealing with them.
While the adults damage foliage and fruit during the summer months, in the spring they’re in the soil as a white grub, where they feed on grass roots, including bluegrass lawns. When they’re abundant they can cause the grass to become drought stressed and can even kill the lawn.
Colorado State University Extension recommends Acelepryn, sold under the trade name of Scott’s GrubEx, for treating infected lawns. This should be done in April or May. This product is safe and approved for use around bees, pets
and people and doesn’t even hurt earthworms.
Traps are available on the internet to see if you might have
the adult beetles, but I don’t think this is the time to panic. CSU has not found any beetles outside of the “hot-zone” in Grand Junction. However, if you think you might have these beetles the only way to tell the difference between the common lawn grubs and Japanese beetle grubs is to put the grub under a
microscope and look at the hairs on their abdomen.
If you bring a sample grub to the CSU Extension office in Montrose, I’m sure we’ll send it off to Junction for a diagnosis from the CSU entomologist. But
then, who knows, you just might find me staring through a microscope looking at ab hairs on grubs. Master Gardeners just have too much fun. It’s definitely a lot easier to ID the adults!
Emerald ash borer (EAB) is another serious pest that’s been causing havoc in the Grand Junction area, but luckily CSU hasn’t confirmed any of these beetles in the Montrose area either. However, most experts say it’s more a matter of when, not if, it will get here. This exotic beetle’s native home is China, Korea, Japan
and Russia. It was first discovered near Detroit Michigan in the summer of 2002, where they believe it arrived in wooden packing materials. Experts think that it may have been in the Michigan area causing problems for up to 12 years before it was identified. As with many invasive species, it has no natural
known predators in our country, except for woodpeckers, so it spreads quickly. This small, green metallic beetle was first detected in Colorado in Boulder, September 2013, and quickly became established. As a result, no ash trees were allowed to be sold or moved from that area. Ash wood, including lumber, was
also not allowed to be moved outside the quarantined area.
It pains me to say that EAB threatens all true ash species (Fraxinus spp.). This includes green ash, white ash and purple ash. However, mountain ash, (Sorbus spp.) are not considered a “true ash” and are not in danger.
Just in case you want to know, the adult beetle is thin and approximately one-half inch long with a metallic green head and back. The abdomen is coppery-purple in color. The larvae are up to one-half inch long, have
prominent bell-shaped segments and are creamy-white in color. The adult stage of this menacing insect will chew on the foliage of the ash tree. However, this is not what damages the tree. The females can lay up to 90 eggs in the bark and crevices of the tree. These eggs hatch and the larvae burrow into the trunk of the tree and tunnel under the bark, preventing the tree from taking up water and nutrients, thus killing the tree within a few years.
Diagnosing EAB damage is very difficult, but some of the symptoms to look for include loss of leaves at the top of the tree canopy. That can be caused by other things too, so don’t panic. If you see a D-shaped 1/8-inch hole in the trunk of the tree, vertical splits in the trunk, S-shaped tunnels under the bark, leafy
shoots growing out from the lower trunk, or increased woodpecker activity you should be concerned.
Should your tree exhibit these symptoms, please contact your local CSU Extension office or a professional in the tree business for an accurate diagnosis of the problem. Sprays are available to help protect your trees, and some areas of the country have released three species of small stingless, parasitoid
wasps, native to China, in an attempt to control the borers. So maybe there’s hope, but I sure wouldn’t plant an ash tree at this time!
I have some concerns with the bare root packaged roses that I’ve been seeing at some of the big box stores. All of them that I’ve seen have broken dormancy which may not be a good thing. If their root system dried out while sitting on the shelf they may not survive.
I also want to warn you about planting blueberries in our area. I know you can find them in a lot of gardening centers but they really don’t do well in our area. They prefer high acid soils. Our soil is the exact opposite of that. But if you really want to give them a try, plant them in sphagnum peat moss, not native soil. They can occasionally be fertilized with an Azalea or Rododendron fertilizer in the late spring, but it’s going to be an ongoing battle trying to grow them.
So I guess all and all these aren’t big concerns for our area. Hopefully they’ll get the beetles under control before they become a threat here. Let’s just enjoy spring time in the Rockies and try not to worry!
April 12, 2023
Linda Corwine McIntosh
Licensed Pesticide Applicator, ISA Certified Arborist, Advanced Master Gardener