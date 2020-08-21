Gardner using outdoors bill for election victory
United States Sen. Cory Gardner recently co-sponsored the Great American Outdoors Bill to help deal with the maintenance backlog in our National Parks and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The bill passed the Senate 73-25.
I commend him, but with serious reservations. Vanessa Harmoush of Rocky Mountain Values stated, “It almost feels like it is being used as a prop to give Gardner a win because he hasn’t been a great advocate for public lands and conservation over the last few years.”
That is putting it mildly. His overall record with the League of Conservation Voters is 11% approval. In contrast, Sen. Michael Bennet has a lifetime score of 89% approval with the same group. Jim Ramey, state director for the Wilderness Society, said he wished Gardner would be responsive to the calls from constituents (including all the governments in Ouray County) to support the CORE Act and to take action on climate change.
Bennet offered an amendment to the Great American Outdoors Act to include the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act (CORE) but it was not included and Sen. Gardner refuses to endorse CORE.
In my opinion, Gardner’s overall record is terrible. A recent report from Conservation Colorado stated Gardner has failed to stand up for Colorado’s environment and way of life, from climate change to public lands to administrative nominees. He has voted 85% of the time against the environment, according to the report. Some of the glaring examples include Gardner voting for Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist, to direct the Environmental Protection Agency. Wheeler has done his best to destroy this agency that was established to protect the health of us humans and the environment.
Gardner also voted for opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling and supported Trump’s rollback of Obama’s rules curbing climate warming pollution from power plants. The political arm of the Environmental Defense Fund noted that a Hickenlooper senate victory would make for a “stark contrast” to Gardner’s anti-environment record.
Tom Heffernan
Ridgway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.