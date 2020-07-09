Sandwiches — The Earl was onto something.
John Montagu, the fourth Earl of Sandwich gets the credit for inventing what is arguably the most often consumed food item in the western world — the sandwich. Sandwich is the name of a community and a bay on the far East Coast of England. It is not very far north of Dover, of white cliffs fame. It sits on the edge of the sea, across the English Channel from Dunkirk.
The earl, as the story goes, was playing cards and was desperate to stay in the game. He was, however, quite hungry. He could sip his pint easily enough, but he could do knives and forks while holding a full house. And so, he asked a servant to fetch him some roast beef between two slices of bread. The idea was to eat it from one hand, while he held his cards with the other.
Obviously, there was some conversation and ribbing about the order and the egregious affront to manners it produced. Really, eating with one's hands upper crust England just wasn’t done.
The earl and his pals, however, were pragmatic and wanted to keep playing. Others followed suit. Shortly enough, the group dubbed the food a sandwich. The genie was out of the bottle.
Sandwich recipes came and went, but it was not until 1900 that the ultimate and most popular sandwich ever was invented. The hamburger was invented in the USA by one, Louis Lassen, a Danish immigrant. Hamburger meat itself evolved near Hamburg, Germany where Hamburg cows were butchered and the ground meat was combined with spices to produce an easily cooked and eaten meat to go with those German potatoes.
I got to thinking about hamburger or ground beef, and the fact that local beef producers sell primarily ground beef directly to consumers. That leads to wondering just how important ground beef is to the whole beef market structure. Turns out, it is a big deal. It is a major factor which produces a rather surprising fact. The fact is beef imports actually add value to American beef.
In the back of the room, a hands goes up, “Whoa there Coxie, what’s that you say? Imported beef is a competitor and takes money out of our market.”
Meet Darrell Peel of Oklahoma State University. Darrell is a go-to guy when it comes to beef marketing. He recently made this comment to a gathering at OSU.
“Beef exports add value by increasing the quantity of total beef sales, allowing the United States to sell more beef to more places,” Peel said. “Also, beef exports add value by selling beef at higher prices.”
Ground beef accounts for about 45% (easily rounded up to half) of the beef consumption in this country. Tongue and offal consumption, on the other hand, is nearly statistically insignificant here while it is highly significant in other countries where they do eat animal parts that Americans don’t even want to talk about.
“Beef offals are a long time example of this but it is true for numerous other products as well,” Peel said. “The beef industry produces a vast array of products from different parts of the carcass and of varying quality; meat that grades choice or select, as an example.”
So, we, as the fourth largest beef exporter on the planet, send other countries the cuts we don’t use and they send us the trim and lean that we need to produce that “billions served” inset on the golden arches.
While farm-to-table produces excellent products for the consumer, the custom production of something like ground beef, can be only marginally profitable for the grower. That is because in order to produce a nice 80-20% or 70-30% grind, the custom producer has to use other more expensive cuts from the same animal. This bumps the cost and the market price point. It negatively affects competitive advantage.
Imported beef is used to supplement domestic supplies of lean trimmings which are mixed with the fatty trimmings from fed cattle to make ground beef. “Without additional lean, some of those fed trimmings would have, at best, (some) value as tallow rather than as ground beef,” Peel said.
Dalrena on the mend
I was headed south on Shavano Valley Road on Monday, doing some crop checks for the Hemp story, when I spotted Dalrena Peralta visiting Nino and his pals. I stopped and asked how she was doing.
“Well, I had a heart attack since I saw you last,” she told me. I wasn’t surprised. She had informed me when I did her story about her earlier, that she had holes in her heart. What did surprise me is the energy my 85-year-old friend exhibited after her episode. She told me she got tired of being in the hospital and got up and left.
We scrambled down the hill to visit Nino, her horse pal, who is, I think, one of her big reasons to just keep on going.
Miller on the move
I also ran into Fred Miller on my rounds. Fred and Yonna and the Miller Family have been producing farm goods for a lifetime in the Shavano swale. He’s still got his aquatic farm, where he raises fish and then hauls them to places like Arizona where they take up residence in lakes on golf courses and in parks.
The Shavano Road condition has been the brunt of more than a few Facebook gripes and the topic of conversation among folks who use it regularly. The corduroy effect was intense. As we speak, that is changing. Road is being regraded with work complete from the 90 Road to Spring Creek. The grading operation is moving into the north end of the Valley this week.
No public allowed
The Montrose County Fair is off limits for the public this year. Being a fair goer in venues all over the west since I was in a stroller, I am disappointed. I also feel empathetic toward the youngsters won’t get to show in a ring surrounded by a crowd of neighbors and friends.
Having done my share of live theater and live television in years go by, and I can tell you that the roar of the crowd and the smell of grease paint beats a single glass eye on the end of a wire any day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.