Columnist Alan Todd perpetuates a false narrative about the operation of the Ouray Tourism Office and the administration of the City of Ouray’s Tourism Fund. Mr. Todd continues to cite misleading and false information regardless of being provided the facts, numerous opportunities to educate himself and opportunities to interview the subjects he so poorly illustrates. Moreover, he has internal knowledge of the organization’s procedures, policies and decision-making matrices, having served on the Ouray Tourism Office’s Board of Directors with no record of dissenting opinions or statements of concern during his 2015-2016 tenure.
To start, City of Ouray voters recently approved the change in the Lodging Occupancy Tax (LOT) from an outdated flat fee to an industry standard percentage-based allocation. This change was the outcome from long-debated discussions about alternate funding scenarios, structures and scopes with all types of Ouray businesses on where Destination Marketing and Management Development as well as other needed funds would come from.
With the failure of finding a feasible solution that would work for the whole business community, the lodging businesses chose to continue taking on the responsibility of collecting the tax to the benefit of the entire community and all businesses (restaurants, merchants, etc.). This structure was the one built into the LOT ballot language, and currently supports the Tourism and Beautification Funds. LOT is not paid by local taxpayers, rather, it is paid only by overnight visitors to the City of Ouray who stay less than 30 days in specified short term lodging accommodations.
With that said, we can now move onto what LOT can legally be used for. The LOT, which is split between the Tourism Fund (designated for Destination Marketing, Management and Development and Visitor Services), the Beautification Fund (for downtown and City Parks beautification projects, including maintenance) and a 1.25% administrative transfer. The Tourism and Beautification Funds have specific definitions for the things that the monies can be used for.
This does not include core infrastructure projects such as the City’s ever-growing issues with sewer and water, or the valid complaints about sidewalk repairs. (Under current municipal codes, sidewalk maintenance falls to the property owners and tenants.) The Ouray Tourism Office has pointed this out several times not only to Mr. Todd but to other businesses that have complained, such as those in the Ouray Merchants Association.
The dissenting Ouray Merchants Association presented their petition to the city council well after the public comment portion of the RFP process. It is unfortunate that businesses that proclaim to want a voice in matters such as these don’t attend scheduled meetings, discussions and work sessions that provide them an appropriate platform to do so. Moreover, these scheduled meetings are also where financial information and statistics are reported on thus providing businesses, and journalists, with the knowledge they need to accurately form opinions.
The Ouray Tourism Office (OTO) makes all monthly board meetings and financials open to its members and interested citizens. The OTO Board is made up of a diverse group of local business owners and representatives, and they are always open to feedback. In the last two years the only people to attend a Board meeting were current Board and committee members even though invitations were extended to those that had objections and questions about where money was being spent. OTO’s goals encourage responsible tourism and support for wayfinding projects and budget category spending is shown in the annual report. These reports, studies and key destination data are made available publicly on the website at: ouraycolorado.com/about-us/memberships.
Finally, the “Trip to Japan” was not an OTO event. The person who went is an employee of the OTO but invited by the State of Colorado as a sponsored delegate to attend a byways conference in Japan in her official role as a Colorado Scenic Byways commissioner. There, she was a featured speaker at the conference and presented on how our Western Slope byways impact our local communities and spent the remainder of the time with the Colorado delegation learning about Japan’s Byways. The OTO paid for the flight only (the remainder was sponsored by CDOT and Japan’s Byways) out of its general fund, not out of the City of Ouray contract. This misrepresentation, in particular, was in bad taste on Mr. Todd’s part, since it completely misrepresented a state-sponsored cultural and economic exchange mission.
We hope this helps inform your readers about our past actions and current processes at the Ouray Tourism Office.
The Ouray Tourism Office Board of Directors:
Chris Hinkson, Chris’ Dog Grooming, president
William Hall, Quality Inn Ouray, vice-president
Kara Rhoades, Citizen’s State Bank, treasurer
Patricia Biolchini, Hotel Ouray, secretary
Mark Iuppenlatz, San Juan Mountain Guides
Justin Mitchell, Action Adventures Horse Trail Rides
Ryan Hein, Twin Peaks Lodge & Hot Springs
Gretchen McArthur, GretaDesign, alternate member
