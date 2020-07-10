Guidance from WHO
For those who may be interested... the latest COVID-19 guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) states in part, “At present, there is no direct evidence (from studies on COVID-19 and in healthy people in the community) on the effectiveness of universal masking of healthy people in the community to prevent infection with respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.”
James Waugh
Montrose
