Hamilton and historical fiction

My dad is what some might call a history buff. He likes to watch the History Channel, when he reads it is primarily nonfiction, and he could probably do pretty well on an episode of Jeopardy. By comparison, I prefer to watch historical dramas, spend a majority of my time reading novels, and know more about pop culture trivia than most historical dates.
While I enjoy museums and learning facts about history through articles and documentaries, non-fiction books very rarely make their way to my bedside table.
Enter Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway show, “Hamilton: An American Musical,” which debuted in 2015. With its catchy tunes and relatable characters, “Hamilton” weaves together facts about our nation’s founding fathers to the tune of modern music.
I learned about the American Revolution and the life of Alexander Hamilton through repetitive listening to the soundtrack and singing along while driving in my car when I most likely would not have picked up a book to read about it. If you have not listened to the soundtrack, I highly recommend you check it out from our music section and give it a listen. Now, thanks to Disney+, we can also watch “Hamilton” from the comfort of our living rooms.
Once the final notes have been sung and the curtain closes, you, like myself, may find yourself looking for something else to feed this newfound interest in the history of the founding fathers. You may initially find yourself in the non-fiction section, perhaps picking up the Ron Chernow biography, “Alexander Hamilton,” which inspired Miranda to write the show, available either in the nonfiction section at the Montrose Library or online via Overdrive, or possibly even “Alexander Hamilton: a Biography in His Own Words,” available in a two volume set in our biography section. Both of these are great options if you want to compare the facts of Hamilton’s life with how he is portrayed in the musical.
On the other hand, something I like about historical fiction is the humanization it brings to these Founding Fathers and other historical figures who can sometimes seem like fictional characters of the distant past. By taking people and places from our history books and integrating them into imaginative storytelling, it can ignite an interest in history that may not have been there before. It may even add some non-fiction titles to your TBR (To Be Read) list.
Here are a few options if you are not ready to let Hamilton and his rowdy bunch of revolutionaries go just yet. “My Dear Hamilton,” by Stephanie Dray; “I, Eliza Hamilton,” by Susan Holloway Scott; “Hamilton and Peggy! A Revolutionary Friendship,” by L.M. Elliot; and “Hamilton: the Revolution,” a book about the musical written by Miranda himself complete with pictures and lyrics from the show, are all available on Overdrive. In our Young Adult section, we also have “Alex & Eliza: A Love Story” by Melissa De La Cruz, the first in a trilogy of books where the love story of Eliza and Alexander Hamilton is the focal point.
Through its ability to cross genres and appeal to a large majority of people, “Hamilton” is sure to remain a favorite for a long time to come; and whether you like to read nonfiction like my dad or perhaps prefer a novelization like me, the library has plenty of books available for whatever era of history you are interested in.
Elizabeth Cook is a Youth Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library.
