Heresy to suggest Democrats are not the center of the universe

Galileo Galilei (1564-1642) had the courage to defy Pope Urban III and the Jesuits by pointing out that the earth was not flat and was not the center of the universe. But in doing so he was convicted of heresy and was sentenced to house arrest for the rest of his life.

For most of that 388 years since he published “Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems” in 1632 that landed him in “hot water,” the world was convinced that Galileo was correct.

Fast forward to 2020 and it turns out that Galileo was wrong. The world is actually upside down and the Democrats are the center of the universe. And whoever disputes that notion will also be convicted of heresy but now the consequences are much more severe.

Don Hemme

Redvale

